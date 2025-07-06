This Is What Michael Douglas Has To Say About His Return To Acting

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, July 6 (IANS) Legendary Hollywood actor Michael Douglas, who recently attended the Karlovy Vary Film Festival to present a newly restored print of Milos Forman's classic 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest', has made it very clear that he won't return to the fold.

He spoke at the festival about his fears for democracy in the U.S. under the Trump administration, reports 'Variety'.

When asked at a press conference about the state of politics in his home country, the Oscar-winner said the nation is currently“flirting with autocracy”.

“I look at it generally as the fact of how precious democracy is, of how vulnerable it is and how it always has to be protected”, he added.“I hope that what we're struggling with right now is a reminder of all the hard work the Czechs did in gaining their freedom and independence. Politics now seem to be for profit. Money has entered democracy as a profit centre. People are going into politics now to make money. We maintained an ideal, an idealism in the U.S., which does not exist now”.

As per 'Variety', the actor wrapped his comment by saying he prefers“not to go into too much detail” as“the news speaks for itself”.

He shared,“I myself am worried, I am nervous, and I think it's all of our responsibility to look out for ourselves”.

The screening of the multiple-Oscar-winning film took place half a decade after 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' played in Karlovy Vary and honors the classic's relationship to the town and Forman's home country.

The director was a loyal supporter of the festival and, along with Douglas, 'Cuckoo' producer Saul Zaentz and Danny DeVito, who also appeared in the film, were all recipients of the festival's Crystal Globe for outstanding artistic contribution to world cinema.