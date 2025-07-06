Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US is ready to support nuclear energy initiatives in Türkiye

US is ready to support nuclear energy initiatives in Türkiye


2025-07-06 04:26:04
(MENAFN) According to a high-ranking advisor from the US State Department, American funding institutions are prepared to back nuclear energy initiatives in Türkiye, with a particular focus on small modular reactors (SMRs). However, progress depends on receiving viable project proposals.

“We are waiting for the projects to come forward so we can say… match the project with the money,” Justin Friedman explained during the 11th Nuclear Power Plants Summit held in Istanbul on July 1-2. He emphasized, “They are ready to go; we just need good projects to come.”

Friedman mentioned that the US Export-Import Bank and the US International Development Finance Corporation have already expressed interest by issuing letters totaling over $17 billion for nuclear energy projects in Romania and Poland, and now they are turning their attention to opportunities in Türkiye. “I know they are exploring opportunities here in Türkiye and have programs to help, particularly SMRs, move forward,” he noted.

Currently, Türkiye is constructing its inaugural nuclear power facility, the Akkuyu project on the Mediterranean coast, in collaboration with Russia’s state nuclear company. This four-reactor plant is expected to generate roughly 10% of the nation’s electricity for at least six decades once it is fully functional.

Additionally, Türkiye aims to develop major nuclear plants in Sinop by the Black Sea and in the Thrace region in the northwest, with a goal of reaching 20 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2050. Small modular reactors are also being considered as part of the country’s future energy strategy.

Friedman, who served as political counselor at the US Embassy in Ankara from 2014 to 2017, highlighted the natural potential for collaboration between American and Turkish firms within the SMR sector.

MENAFN06072025000045017281ID1109764826

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search