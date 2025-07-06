403
Torrential Monsoon Rains Devastate Northern India
(MENAFN) Intense monsoon rainfall lasting two weeks has resulted in the deaths of no fewer than 63 individuals in the northern Indian region of Himachal Pradesh, according to statements from regional officials on Thursday.
The continuous downpour triggered widespread flooding, damaged infrastructure, and left many remote communities in the Himalayan terrain cut off, as reported by local media outlets.
The unrelenting weather has wreaked havoc across the state, affecting more than 150 residential structures, 106 livestock shelters, 31 automobiles, and 14 bridges.
The destructive impact of the monsoon also led to the deaths of 164 cattle. “Our focus now is on search, rescue, and restoration,” stated D C Rana, the leader of the regional disaster management body, during an interaction with the press.
Personnel from Himachal Pradesh’s State Disaster Response Force undertook a challenging journey to transport a pregnant woman in a palanquin over several miles to ensure her medical care, as highlighted in a report by a news broadcaster.
Other accounts documented entire communities being washed away by the severe flooding in the region.
In addition to Himachal Pradesh, multiple Indian states located in the plains have also experienced the effects of heavy rainfall.
Indian Home Minister Amit Shah mentioned in a post on X that a sufficient number of National Disaster Response Force teams had been mobilized to support emergency operations in the impacted areas.
He also noted that additional personnel would be dispatched as needed.
According to the India Meteorological Department, substantial rainfall is expected to persist across the northwestern and central parts of India in the coming week, with the heaviest downpour anticipated in the northwest on July 6 and 7.
The eastern region of the country is also forecast to experience notable precipitation until July 7.
In June, similar flooding events in India’s Himalayan belt led to at least 36 fatalities and affected over 500,000 residents.
