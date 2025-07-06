NHRC Organises Dialogue On ASD, Cerebral Palsy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) hosted an interactive dialogue on the specific needs of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Cerebral Palsy, bringing together key stakeholders from across the country to discuss challenges, solutions, and future initiatives to better support these communities.

Held at the NHRC headquarters, the event featured the participation of the Supreme Judiciary Council, the Ministries of Interior, Education and Higher Education, Social Development and Family, Health, the Public Prosecution, and several parents of children with autism and cerebral palsy.

In his opening remarks, Nasser Marzouq Al-Marri, Director of the Legal Affairs Department at the NHRC, expressed deep gratitude to the attending parents, commending their dedication to their children's well-being and their commitment to building a supportive environment.

“Your presence here is a reflection of unconditional love and a firm belief in your children's abilities, despite the many challenges they face,” he said.

He also praised the active participation of government bodies, emphasising the need to move beyond sympathy to tangible understanding, support, and empowerment.

Al-Marri stated that the dialogue serves as a platform to address core challenges and to propose clear, actionable recommendations that would receive serious attention and prompt responses from relevant authorities.

Participants made a series of significant recommendations.

Chief among them was the call for the establishment of an Educational Security Authority and an Education and Public Prosecution Office, aimed at ensuring a safe, supportive, and holistic educational environment.

These entities would be responsible for addressing legal, social, and psychological challenges related to the education system, encompassing physical, emotional, intellectual, and social safety for students.

Furthermore, the dialogue emphasised the urgent need to bridge the gap in training and rehabilitation services for individuals with disabilities over the age of 21. Participants proposed the creation of specialized government centres that would offer comprehensive programs, including occupational therapy, physiotherapy, and vocational training, in accordance with the latest international standards.