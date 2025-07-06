Saturn's Sade Sati 2025-2027: How It Impacts Aries, Pisces, And Aquarius

In astrology, Saturn is considered the cause of life, sorrow, disease, pain, iron, and technology. If a person has Saturn defects in his horoscope or is going through Saturn's Sade Sati, he cannot make progress even if he wants to. Like every planet, Saturn also changes its path and will change its path once again.

Saturn is currently transiting in Pisces and will remain in this sign until 2027, i.e., for the next four years. Its ill effects will affect not only Pisces but also some other zodiac signs. This means that the next four years can be difficult for some zodiac signs.

According to astrology, Saturn's Sade Sati will be very troublesome for Aries. Moreover, the second phase of Saturn's Sade Sati begins in Pisces. But the third and final phase of Sade Sati will fall on Aquarius. This effect will last until 2027.

Due to the influence of Saturn's Sade Sati, people of Pisces, Aries, and Aquarius may experience mental distress. Moreover, money-related problems may increase, and if you are thinking about changing jobs, remove this thought from your mind.

To avoid the ill effects of Saturn's Sade Sati, light a mustard oil lamp in front of the idol of Lord Shani on Saturday and recite Shani Chalisa. Also, offer milk and water to the Peepal tree regularly every Saturday. If possible, donate black sesame seeds to the poor on Saturday.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.