Deliveroo Qatar Streamlines Onboarding For New Business Partners With Pass

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Deliveroo Qatar has partnered with Pass, a last-mile logistics provider, to enhance the onboarding process for restaurant and business partners.

The collaboration ensures fast and reliable delivery of all essential equipment, such as POS machines, ordering tablets, accessories, and training kits, directly to partner locations.

By leveraging Pass's delivery network, Deliveroo is able to offer a seamless onboarding experience that helps partners get up and running quickly.

This initiative reflects Deliveroo's commitment to operational excellence and partner satisfaction across Qatar.

It also demonstrates Pass's dedication to empowering businesses with reliable, technology-driven last mile delivery solutions that enable faster growth and smoother operations.

“As Deliveroo continues to support the growth of Qatar's F&B and business sector, efficient onboarding is key,” said Seham AlHusaini, the General Manager at Deliveroo Qatar & Kuwait.

“Our partnership with Pass ensures our new partners are equipped with everything they need to succeed from day one. This collaboration reflects our commitment to operational excellence and partner success.”

Bashar Jaber, CEO of Pass, also commented:“We're proud to play a key role in Deliveroo's growth journey in Qatar. At Pass, we've built a delivery infrastructure that enables businesses to scale with speed, reliability, and efficiency. Our collaboration with Deliveroo reflects our shared focus on operational excellence and our continued commitment to powering seamless last-mile logistics for high-growth businesses.”

Together, Deliveroo and Pass are setting a new standard in onboarding efficiency-supporting the growth of Qatar's F&B and business sectors with practical, scalable logistics solutions.