Stabbing in Japan Claims Lives of Two Women

2025-07-06 02:09:49
(MENAFN) In a shocking incident early Sunday morning, two women working at a girls' bar in Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, were fatally stabbed. Local media outlets reported that the assailant was arrested at the crime scene.

The suspect, Ichiro Yamashita, a resident of Fukuroi, Shizuoka Prefecture, allegedly attacked 27-year-old manager Tomoka Takeuchi and 26-year-old employee Rin Ito around 1 a.m. at the bar, where female staff serve drinks to customers.

Yamashita was detained by authorities immediately following the incident, and the police are now working to determine the full circumstances surrounding the attack.

Authorities revealed that Yamashita has confessed to the stabbings.

Both victims, residents of Hamamatsu, were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition but were sadly declared dead shortly after arriving, according to police statements.

