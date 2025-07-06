403
Netanyahu seeks long-term political strategic benefits
(MENAFN) Following a brief but intense 12-day conflict with Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is once again returning to Washington. This marks his third trip to the US since Donald Trump’s return to the office, and it could prove to be the most pivotal. More than just another diplomatic meeting, the visit offers Netanyahu an opportunity to leverage Israel’s recent military actions to secure long-term political and strategic benefits, especially in the eyes of its key ally.
As reported, Netanyahu plans to do more than pose for the cameras. His goals reportedly include expanding military and intelligence cooperation, advancing a new trade agreement, and above all, converting recent battlefield successes into durable US support for Israel’s regional security agenda.
Leaked information suggests that behind the scenes, one of the most sensitive matters being discussed involves the Golan Heights. Sources claim that Israel has quietly reopened communication with Syria’s current leadership under Abu Mohammad al-Julani, a former extremist leader now seeking international legitimacy. There’s speculation about a potential limited agreement in which Syria might acknowledge Israeli control over the Golan in return for coordinated security efforts and regional stability.
However, securing such a deal would require Israeli compromises—something Netanyahu appears hesitant to offer. American officials are reportedly aware of these covert discussions and have participated at certain stages, though the extent of their involvement is still unclear.
Militarily, Israel’s operation struck major parts of Iran’s nuclear and defense infrastructure. Yet at home, the results are more complicated. Rather than weakening Tehran’s grip, the conflict appeared to rally public support behind Iran’s leadership, casting the war as a stand for national sovereignty. Meanwhile, in Israel, Netanyahu is facing criticism for exaggerating the objectives of the war and failing to meet them.
The aftermath of the conflict has left other unresolved issues, most notably the fate of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas. Despite efforts to frame Netanyahu as a strong wartime leader, he is under growing pressure from opposition parties and even members of his own governing coalition.
According to reports, the Trump administration is growing frustrated with Israel’s ongoing operations in Gaza. Officials are pushing Netanyahu to shift focus from military action to resolving the hostage situation. The message coming out of Washington is clear: the humanitarian crisis must be addressed first; broader military goals can wait.
One publication notes a noticeable change in Netanyahu’s public messaging. His earlier calls for “total victory” are being replaced with terms like “humanitarian obligations” and “pragmatic solutions,” suggesting a possible move toward a temporary ceasefire.
Simultaneously, the Israeli military is urging leaders to make a strategic decision: either escalate operations in Gaza or pursue a deal with Hamas that involves a phased exchange of prisoners. Military officials reportedly favor the latter as the more stable and realistic path.
Ahead of the upcoming US summit, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer arrived in Washington to align strategies with American counterparts. During this time, the US also approved a new $510 million arms deal with Israel, including thousands of precision-guided bombs. This development highlights the tension: while American leaders push for de-escalation, military support continues to flow, reflecting possible disagreements within the US administration itself.
The core challenge now is the possibility of a ceasefire. Hamas has reportedly proposed a complete end to genocide and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Israel has rejected this, unwilling to give up its military advantage without first ensuring the return of its captives.
With approximately 50 hostages still held, Netanyahu faces increasing pressure. But the path to a negotiated agreement is uncertain, with deep-seated mistrust on both sides and limited time to find common ground.
Trump, known for his self-styled role as a peacemaker, sees an opportunity to craft a major diplomatic win. Having declared “victory” over Iran, he’s now eyeing a ceasefire in Gaza and the safe return of Israeli hostages as the next headline-worthy success to bolster his foreign policy credentials.
Yet Netanyahu appears cautious. Despite public praise from Trump, he hasn’t received concrete support on personal legal matters—namely, his ongoing corruption trials. Trump’s public calls to drop the charges have resonated with Netanyahu’s political base, but they’ve also stirred concern among Israeli officials who view the partnership as an attempt to shield the prime minister from justice.
Any deal with Hamas that involves compromise could also create backlash within Netanyahu’s right-wing support base. For a leader trying to manage both political survival and international diplomacy, the options are shrinking fast.
There is a growing gap between the US and Israeli leadership. Trump wants fast, visible results to showcase his leadership. Netanyahu, on the other hand, is moving cautiously—aiming to protect his political position and avoid decisions that could weaken him.
How this divide is resolved will shape the outcome of Netanyahu’s visit. Trump is aiming for a dramatic declaration: “I stopped the war.” Netanyahu is focused on weathering the storm without losing political ground.
From West Jerusalem’s perspective, an ideal scenario might involve the US backing another offensive against Iran, which would offer Netanyahu a more controlled battleground and the opportunity to strengthen his political narrative.
But for now, both leaders are balancing competing goals—military ambition, diplomatic opportunity, and personal legacy—while trying not to stumble before the next election cycle.
