Earthquake Today: Tremors Of Magnitude 4.5 Hits Andaman Sea

MENAFN - Live Mint) An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea on Sunday, , July 6, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The tremors struck around 7 am on Sunday.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.“EQ of M: 4.5, On: 06/07/2025 07:03:34 IST, Lat: 6.60 N, Long: 95.05 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea,” NCS posted on X.

| Japan earthquake: Manga's July 5 'prophecy' fuel premonitions | What we know

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 06/07/2025 07:03:34 IST , Lat: 6.60 N, Long: 95.05 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea."

On June 30, the Andaman Sea was jolted by three earthquakes.

The first quake hit around 10:09 am. Just an hour after, at 11.22 am, second earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck the Andaman Sea . The third earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit the region at around 12.06 pm.

| Earthquake Today: 5.5 magnitude quake hits Pakistan, 3 people injured

On June 25, an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Sea, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) . As per the NCS, the quake occurred at 01:43 am at a depth of 20 km, with its epicentre located at 9.46°N latitude and 94.07°E longitude.

The Andaman Sea and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands fall within Seismic Zone V, the highest risk zone in India. The Alpine-Himalayan seismic belt, which extends up to the Andaman-Nicobar island region, is known to be one of the world's seismically active belts, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

(With inputs from agencies)