UAE: 347 Search, Rescue Operations Carried Out By National Guard In First Half Of 2025
The UAE National Guard Command on Saturday reported that they conducted 347 search and rescue operations in the first half of 2025.
The operations were on land and at sea, and both domestically and internationally.
The National Search and Rescue Centre carried out 218 operations, including 63 search and rescue and medical evacuation missions, 18 patient transfers through air ambulance within the country, and 13 medical and air ambulance transfers abroad, according to official statistics.
The Coast Guard conducted 129 search and rescue operations in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
Reaffirming its dedication to safeguarding lives, the National Guard Command emphasised its reliance on cutting-edge technologies and equipment to ensure swift and effective interventions across diverse geographical terrains.
The command also urged the public to report any emergencies requiring immediate assistance by contacting the Search and Rescue Line at 995 or the Coast Guard Emergency Line at 996.
