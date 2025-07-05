PM Modi, President Milei To Enhance Collaboration In Trade, Technology, Defence, Health Sectors Between India And Argentina: MEA

MENAFN - IANS) Buenos Aires, July 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentinian President Javier Milei, on Saturday, held delegation-level talks in Buenos Aires and agreed to enhance collaboration across a range of key sectors including trade and commerce, technology, defence, space, health, and pharmaceuticals, and to further deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press statement.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked President Milei for his strong support and solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism, the MEA statement added.

The Prime Minister held talks with President Milei at the Casa Rosada in the Argentinian capital.

Addressing a press briefing after the bilateral meeting between the two leaders, MEA Secretary (East) P. Kumaran said, "... As you're all aware, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official visit to Argentina. The Prime Minister last visited Argentina in 2018 for the G20 Summit. However, this is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 57 years, making it a historic visit. This morning, the Prime Minister began his engagements by laying a wreath at the bust of General San Martin, the revered Argentinian freedom fighter..."

He noted, "Both leaders agreed to enhance collaboration across a range of key sectors including trade and commerce, technology, defence, space, health, and pharmaceuticals, and to further deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries... The two leaders discussed the necessity of diversifying and expanding bilateral trade..."

MEA Secretary (East) Kumaran also said, "...The Prime Minister highlighted India's strength in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, particularly its capacity to produce high-quality, affordable medicines. He discussed the possibility of India being moved from Annex II to Annex I of Argentina's pharmaceutical regulatory framework, which would facilitate smoother entry of Indian pharmaceutical products into the Argentine market..."

"Other initiatives discussed in the health sector include telemedicine, digital health solutions, and capacity building through training and knowledge exchange. The two leaders also had an opportunity to discuss cooperation in the energy and critical mineral sectors. The Prime Minister underlined India's growing energy and industrial needs and emphasised that Argentina could serve as a reliable partner in supporting India's developmental journey...," he added.

MEA Secretary (East) Kumaran said, "The Prime Minister thanked President Milei for extending strong support following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam in India's Jammu and Kashmir, and appreciated Argentina's solidarity during this difficult time. It is expected that the visit will further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Argentina and allow us to explore new avenues of cooperation across a wide range of sectors..."

"Just before we came in, President Milei hosted a lunch for the Prime Minister, and they had a chance to have a freewheeling discussion on a number of issues that we were discussed between the two delegations...," he added.

Secretary (East) Kumaran said, "...There was also discussion about deploying drones to tackle IUU fishing - that is, illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing - particularly in addressing encroachments by fishermen into Argentina's exclusive economic zones..."

"The other major topic of discussion during lunch was India's UPI system - how it has boosted productivity in India, driven impressive formalisation of the economy, and generated data that helps the government and economists efficiently target benefits to different sections of the population...," he added.

MEA Secretary (East) Kumaran said, "The Prime Minister also invited President Milei to visit India at an early opportunity..."

He added, "...India has many strengths in the pharmaceutical sector, exporting to markets worldwide, including Western markets. A number of Indian pharmaceutical factories are certified by the World Health Organisation for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), and many Indian medicines have US FDA approvals for specific formulations and production facilities, allowing exports to the US and Europe..."

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said: "Excellent meeting with President Javier Milei of Argentina. We celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Argentina and 5 years since we elevated our relationship to a Strategic Partnership. We have made significant progress in our bilateral relations, but we both agree that the path ahead is even more promising."

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed ongoing cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to building an even stronger partnership.

PM Modi noted that while substantial progress has been made, the future holds even greater promise for collaboration.

"President Milei and I discussed how to diversify commercial ties, cooperation in agriculture, defence, security, energy, and more. There is a vast field of action in areas such as pharmaceuticals and sports," PM Modi wrote in another post on his official X account.

The discussions focused on diversifying trade and enhancing cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture, defence, energy, and security.

PM Modi received a warm and enthusiastic welcome as he arrived in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday, for a key bilateral visit-the third leg of his five-nation tour.

Upon landing at Ezeiza International Airport, PM Modi was greeted by Argentine President Milei.

The two leaders shared a heartfelt hug, reflecting the deepening friendship and strengthening strategic partnership between the two nations.

Highlighting the need to broaden economic engagement, both leaders identified significant potential in emerging areas like pharmaceuticals and sports.

PM Modi emphasised that these sectors represent untapped opportunities for mutual growth and innovation.

The talks also underscored a shared commitment to leveraging each country's strengths to promote inclusive development and contribute more actively to the Global South.

Soon after his arrival in Argentina, Prime Minister Modi paid homage at the iconic San Martin Memorial-an important symbol of national pride for the country.

The monument honours General Jose de San Martin, the revered liberator of Argentina, Chile, and Peru, and stands as a tribute to Latin America's historic fight for independence.

PM Modi's gesture underscored India's respect for global freedom fighters and its shared commitment to liberty and sovereignty. The meeting marked a pivotal moment in advancing India-Argentina ties on both strategic and people-to-people fronts.

PM Modi's official visit, held at the invitation of President Milei, included comprehensive bilateral discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation in key areas such as defence, agriculture, mining etc.

The visit signifies India's strategic intent to deepen its partnership with Argentina and expand its presence in the Latin American region.