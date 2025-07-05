5 Wicket-Keepers Who Scored Highest Runs Against India In Tests

From Andy Flower's record-setting double century to Jamie Smith's latest masterclass, here are the highest Test scores by wicket-keepers against India. Some knocks changed games, others made history.

Dinesh Chandimal produced one of his finest innings during the 2015 Galle Test against India. Coming in to bat at number six during Sri Lanka's second innings, the wicketkeeper-batter took complete charge.

He hammered an unbeaten 162 off just 169 deliveries, slamming 19 fours and 4 sixes at a strike-rate nearing 96. His counter-punch not only helped Sri Lanka recover but also set them up for a memorable 63-run victory. Chandimal's knock rightfully earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

Ian Smith, the New Zealand wicketkeeper, delivered a spectacular lower-order masterclass against India in 1990 at Auckland. Walking out to bat at No. 9 with the scoreboard reading 85/6, Smith flipped the script with a whirlwind 173.

It took him just 136 balls to compile his innings, decorated with 23 boundaries and 3 sixes, at a staggering strike-rate of 127.20. Smith was instrumental in pushing New Zealand to 391, completely turning the tide of the innings with one of the most aggressive knocks ever by a wicket-keeper.

During the first Test of Zimbabwe's 2000 tour of India, Andy Flower showcased his class with a brilliant unbeaten 183 in the first innings at Delhi. Batting at No. 5, Flower anchored Zimbabwe's total of 422/9 declared.

His marathon innings spanned 351 deliveries and included 24 fours and 2 sixes. Despite his heroics, the match ended in disappointment for the visitors as India went on to secure a win. Nevertheless, it was a quality display against the Indian bowling attack.

England's Jamie Smith announced himself on the big stage with a stunning unbeaten 184 against India in the ongoing Test. Walking in at 84/5, Smith launched a brilliant rescue act that saw England finish with 407.

Batting at No. 7, he remained not out after facing 207 deliveries, smashing 21 boundaries and 4 sixes. His clean strokeplay and calm under pressure helped him leapfrog Andy Flower's 183* and earn the second spot on this elite list.

Topping the list is Andy Flower once again, with a career-best 232* in the second Test at Nagpur during the same 2000 series. This time, the knock came in the second innings, as he rescued Zimbabwe from a tight corner and took them to safety.

Facing 444 balls, Flower hit 30 fours and 2 sixes in a supreme display of temperament and technique. The match ended in a draw, but Flower's historic double century remains the highest ever by a wicket-keeper against India in Test cricket.