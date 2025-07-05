ENG Vs IND: Double Century And Century - Shubman Gill Lights Up Edgbaston With His Batting Brilliance

Team India skipper Shubman Gill has once come up with a brilliant captain's knock in the second innings of the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 5.

Shubman Gill displayed his composure and captaincy responsibility yet again in his batting as he scored another century in the Edgbaston Test. The second century of the match was backed by his double century in the first innings, underlining his class, temperament, and growing stature as a leader in the longest format of the game, filling in the void left by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Shubman Gill walked in to bat when India were leading by 276 runs from their first innings total of 587. In his second century of the match, the 25-year-old helped the visitors to extend their lead to over 450 runs, aiming to set a daunting target for England to chase in their second innings batting.

Double Delight by Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has once again proved that he is ready to shoulder the responsibility of leading Team India's batting following the Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. His leadership captaincy has been reflected in his batting, where he has combined elegance with resilience and turned pressure into an opportunity to deliver a match-defining performance, not just once but twice in a single Test.

In the first innings of the Edgbaston Test. Shubman Gill crafted a maiden and majestic century, playing a marathon innings of 269 off 387 balls to guide Team India to a commanding total. During his 269-run knock, the Indian skipper shattered several records that have been etched into the history books

However, Shubman Gill seemed not just satisfied with a double century as he was looking to yearn for more, returning in the second innings with an equal hunger and focus to go for another century in the Edgbaston Test. The 25-year-old was batting on 99 when he tucked the length ball wide off Shoaib Bashir and took a quick single to complete his century.

Back-to-Back Brilliance 🤩#ShubmanGill leads#TeamIndia brilliantly as captain, smashing another century in the 2nd innings, pure class in a high-stake battle! 🎯Is another double ton loading from Gill? 🤔#ENGvIND 👉 2nd TEST, Day 4 | LIVE NOW on... twitter/yZkA6pxsfW

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 5, 2025

Two exceptional innings by Shubman Gill not only demonstrated technical prowess and mental fortitude but also marked the arrival of a new era in Indian Test cricket, one led by a captain who thrives under pressure, holds the innings together, and leads by example.

The new avatar of Shubman Gill's batting was on display when he scored his first century as Indian Test captain in the first Test at Headingley. Then came the Edgbaston Test, where he elevated his game to another level, producing one of the finest individual performances by an Indian captain overseas.

Solid technique and temperament on display

Shubman Gill's double century and century in the Edgbaston Test have a lot to do with his solid technique and imperturbable temperament, and his ability to read the match situations with remarkable maturity.

In both innings of the Edgbaston Test, Shubman Gill demonstrated his batting masterclass by adjusting his temperament according to the match situation, grinding out the tough phases with soft hands and decisive footwork against the moving ball, while leveraging the opportunity by calculated aggression once set.

His calculated approach and risk against pacers and spinners reflected a deep understanding of his pitch behaviour and bowling patterns, especially during the middle sessions when the ball became soft and reverse came into play. Yet countered with his clever shot selection, nimble footwork, and his ability to manipulate angles, ensuring that England's bowlers are not allowed to dictate the terms.

Most runs for India in a Men's Test Match 🫡5⃣0⃣0⃣ runs and counting in the series 👏Captain Shubman Gill at his best Updates ▶️ #TeamIndia | #ENGvIND twitter/jRF9l6cF4z

- BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2025

In the final session of Day 4, Shubman Gill resorted to a more aggressive approach by taking on England bowlers with ease. At the end of the second session, Gill was unbeaten on 100 off 130 balls. In the final session, he smashed 61 runs off 32 balls, showcasing a shift in gears with remarkable fluency, accelerating India's scoring rate and putting the game further out of England's reach.

Yet another record-breaking outing for Gill

Shubman Gill played an incredible innings of 162 off 161 balls before he was dismissed by Shoaib Bashir. It was yet another record-breaking outing for the Team India skipper. He became the second Indian batter, Sunil Gavaskar, to score a double century and a century in a Test match. Gill became the first Indian batter and the fifth overall to aggregate 400 runs in a Test match.

The 25-year-old became the third Indian captain to score three centuries in a Test series. Additionally, Shubman Gill became the first batter to score 200 and 150 in a Test match. Gill joined an elite list of visiting captains to score three centuries in a Test series in England. Shubman Gill has the joint-most Test centuries (3) by a visiting batter in England.

Another record achieved by Shubman Gill was the first batter to amass 400 runs in a Test match against England in England. Gill's records galore in the first innings added to his record-breaking 269-run innings