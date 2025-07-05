Demand For Vacation Extension In Kashmir Grows Decision Today

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As Kashmir continues to reel under an intense heatwave, the demand for extending the summer vacation for schools has grown louder, with parents and students urging the government to act in view of the soaring temperatures.

Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Saturday acknowledged the growing public concern, stating that the administration has received numerous calls and requests seeking an extension of the break.“We have received a lot of phone calls from worried parents and students urging us to consider an extension in summer vacations due to the persistent heatwave,” she told reporters.

The Minister, according to Kashmir News Trust, said the government is closely monitoring the situation and a final decision would be taken today (Sunday) after reviewing weather conditions.“If the heatwave continues, we will announce an appropriate decision in the interest of children's health and well-being,” she said.

Expressing concern over the extreme weather, Itoo said she hoped for rainfall and divine intervention.“We pray for rain and hope Allah shows mercy upon us. The well-being of our students remains our top priority,” she added.

The summer break for government and recognized private schools is scheduled to end today, but with record temperatures reported from several areas, pressure on the administration to extend the holidays has intensified.

