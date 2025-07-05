12 Grids Announces Free Webinar On 'Effective Use Of Linkedin For B2B Marketing'

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 5, 2025 5:32 am - 12Grids Announces Free Webinar on "Effective Use of LinkedIn for B2B Marketing" Featuring Industry Experts Neeraj Shah & Aarchi Modi

Mumbai, July 2025 – 12Grids, a premier digital marketing consultancy, today announced its upcoming free webinar titled "Effective Use of LinkedIn for B2B Marketing," scheduled for July 10th, 2025. The educational session will feature industry experts Neeraj Shah & Aarchi Modi, who will share actionable strategies for leveraging LinkedIn's powerful B2B marketing capabilities.

Expert-Led Session Addresses Growing B2B Marketing Challenges

As businesses increasingly recognize LinkedIn as the primary platform for B2B networking and lead generation, many organizations struggle to maximize their return on investment. This comprehensive webinar addresses these challenges by providing practical, implementable strategies for B2B professionals across industries.

"LinkedIn has evolved far beyond a simple networking platform – it's now the cornerstone of successful B2B marketing strategies," said Ravindra Warang, Director of 12Grids. "Our webinar is designed to help businesses unlock LinkedIn's full potential for sustainable lead generation and brand building."

The webinar will cover four critical areas of LinkedIn B2B marketing:

Interactive Format Enhances Learning Experience

The session will feature live Q&A segments, allowing participants to receive personalized guidance on their specific LinkedIn marketing challenges. Attendees will also receive exclusive templates, checklists, and implementation guides to support their LinkedIn marketing efforts.

Industry Expert Brings Proven Track Record

Neeraj Shah brings extensive experience in B2B digital marketing and LinkedIn strategy development. His expertise has helped numerous organizations transform their LinkedIn presence into powerful lead-generation engines.

Aarchi Modi, a full-time Content Strategist from Mumbai, helps founders build personal brands and grow their businesses' online presence on LinkedIn and Instagram-all in just 90 days.

The free webinar is open to B2B professionals, marketing managers, sales teams, and business owners seeking to enhance their LinkedIn marketing effectiveness.

Event Details:

Date: July 10th, 2025

Format: Live Online Webinar on Zoom

Cost: Free

Experts: Neeraj Shah & Aarchi Modi

Host: Ravindra Warang

Reserve your spot today.

About 12Grids: 12Grids is a leading customer experience technology company specializing in comprehensive B2B, B2C and D2C marketing solutions. They help businesses leverage digital platforms to generate qualified leads, build brand authority, and achieve sustainable growth.

For more information about 12Grids and upcoming events, visit or contact sales@12grids.