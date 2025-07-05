Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Occasion Of His Holiness The Dalai Lama's 90Th Birthday

2025-07-05 02:00:36

The United States extends best wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. The Dalai Lama continues to inspire people by embodying a message of unity, peace, and compassion.

The United States remains firmly committed to promoting respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans. We support efforts to preserve Tibetans’ distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage, including their ability to freely choose and venerate religious leaders without interference.

