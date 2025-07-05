Thackeray Brothers Face Acid Test To Continue Reunion And Show Their Magic

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) After 20 years, estranged brothers Uddhav and Raj Thackeray reunited on the politically sensitive issue of Marathi pride, language, Marathi Manoos and united Maharashtra with a call to continue unity in future too. They also dropped hints that their handshake was not restricted to oppose imposition of Hindi along with Marathi and English from grade one but also to together contest the ensuing BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation to keep the BJP-led MahaYuti at bay.

At the joint victory rally today the bonhomie, affection and respect for each other was visible between the two brothers with BJP as a common target.

However, Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena-UBT and Raj Thackeray, who is founder of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), face acid test of actually working together and stay politically relevant in a serious bid to take on the mighty BJP.

They will have to address various issues including personal egos, leadership hierarchy, seat adjustment and above all power sharing before announcing a formal alliance between the two ahead of crucial election to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In addition, both realise that they cannot win BMC elections exclusively banking on the support of Marathi Manoos especially when BJP has not only made sufficient inroads in their Marathi vote bank but consolidated it's position in non Marathi votes including people from states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who are settled in Mumbai.

Thackeray brothers will have to go extra mile for reaching out to non Marathi speaking voters too without resorting to violence but only through special outreach drive. They will have to provide a development model which will further benefit the Marathi Manoos by making him a respectable stakeholder in the development.

On its part, BJP will see that no stone will leave unturned to please Marathi Manoos as well as non Marathi voters selling them“Vikas” (development) plank and their betterment after voted to power in BMC.

Although Thackeray brothers said that the unity of Marathi people shown during the Samyukta Maharashtra movement forced the government to withdraw decision on imposition of Hindi, they called upon the Shiv Sainiks and Mansainiks to remain alert and vigilant to foil BJP's attempt also to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra and reduce Maharashtra's importance in future.

The protection of interests of Marathi Manoos was at the center-stage as both Thackerays cited their union was also to together checkmate BJP's game plan also of engineering division among them and also dividing based on caste.

“Everyone who is here has forgotten the party division for Marathi. One thing is clear: we have removed the distance between us. We have come together, we will stay together," Uddhav Thackeray announced.

"Mumbai was our right, we fought and got it. We have to expose the BJP's 'one nation, one election' idea. Slowly, they want to make everything one. Hindu and Hindustan, we agree but we won't allow Hindi. We made Marathi compulsory; we had to do it," he added.

On the other hand, Raj Thackeray also targeted BJP saying that the decision to introduce Hindi was taken due to power, government.

“If you (BJP led MahaYuti) have power, it will be in the Vidhan Bhavan. We have power. It will be on the streets," he warned and reiterated that imposition of Hindi would not be tolerated,” he warned.

“They just tried it out. Let's first try the language to see if Mumbai can be separated, if Maharashtra remains peaceful then we will try it later, if we have the courage, then we should show Maharashtra and Mumbai by joining hands,” declared Raj Thackeray.

In the days to come, Thackeray brothers will have to chalk out a clear roadmap for continuing unity assuring the ranks and file that they would not any accept compromise and do political adjustments not only on Marathi language issue but also on others including safeguarding interests of Maharashtra.

In the case of Uddhav Thackeray, he will have to ensure clean and scam free administration of the BMC while countering BJP's repeated allegations of misrule of Thackeray led party in the past.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has downplayed the reunion between Thackeray brothers, has hit out at Uddhav sparing Raj Thackeray in his criticism. He has thereby not ruled out reaching out to Raj again to bring him in the MahaYuti. Uddhav will be under BJP's scanner.

“Everyone has seen the way we have changed the face of Mumbai under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his (Uddhav Thackeray) time, the Marathi people of Mumbai were exiled. They are jealous that we gave houses to the Marathi people of BDD Chawl, Abhyudaya Nagar, Patra Chawl in the same place. Whether it is the Marathi people of Mumbai or Non Marathi, everyone is with us. We are Marathi, we are proud to be Marathi. We are Hindutva supporters. We are proud to be Hindus,” declared Fadnavis.

In nutshell, Thackeray brothers will have to start a fresh to prove their joint leadership and gain supremacy in Mumbai while for BJP led MahaYuti it is an opportunity to continue victory march after stellar performance in the assembly elections.

BJP will use all its skills to expose differences between two Thackerays and especially Uddhav Thackeray's desperation to gain power. The ball is now in the court of Thackeray brothers to show their magic.

(Sanjay Jog can be contacted at sanjay.j @ians)