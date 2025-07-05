403
Macron, Anwar Urge Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim have mutually acknowledged the necessity for an immediate truce in Gaza and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance to the isolated territory.
At a shared media briefing in Paris, the two heads of state emphasized that the "two-state solution" remains the most viable path toward resolving the conflict, voicing their endorsement of a ceasefire, as reported by an official Malaysian news outlet.
"We are working with several parties, among them Saudi (Arabia), towards this. For now, Israel must allow for aid to reach Gaza," Macron stated.
Anwar echoed his support for the "two-state solution" and strongly criticized the Israeli strikes on Iran.
"If you say no to Iran, (and) you say yes to Israel, we have a problem; try and resolve that. But I agree with you, we must impress upon Iran to use this for peaceful methods and peaceful means and allow for inspection, which they have given a commitment," Anwar said.
The two leaders also jointly supported the call for a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict.
Following his visit to France, Anwar is set to continue his diplomatic journey to Brazil.
In spite of widespread global demands for an end to the hostilities, the Israeli military has continued what many have described as a genocidal campaign in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of over 57,000 Palestinians—predominantly women and children—since October 2023.
