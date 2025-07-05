Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Announces Hosting UFC Fight at White House

2025-07-05 10:27:29
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday during a pre-July 4 occasion that the White House will serve as the venue for a UFC fight.

"Every one of our national park battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of America 250,” Trump declared.

"We’re going to have a UFC fight—think of this—on the grounds of the White House," he remarked at the America 250 gathering held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Supporting the president’s intentions, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump is "dead serious."

"We are in discussions with the White House about hosting a UFC event on site," a UFC representative informed a news agency, declining to share further details.

