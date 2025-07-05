403
Australia Declares Boosting Green Hydrogen Project
(MENAFN) Australia declared $432 million Australian dollars (USD283 million) in financing on Friday to back sustainable energy advancement by explosives producer Orica, as part of initiatives to scale up renewable hydrogen generation.
The initiative, titled the Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub, will generate renewable hydrogen through electrolysis utilizing recycled water and renewable power from a grid-linked 50-megawatt electrolyzer, Orica stated in a release.
Canberra seeks to develop large-scale hydrogen manufacturing in the Hunter region of New South Wales, specifically on Kooragang Island, according to an Australian broadcaster.
The endeavor was originally planned for construction in 2025 with operations commencing by 2026, but experienced postponements after partner firm Origin Energy withdrew citing cost issues.
“By replacing natural gas-derived hydrogen with clean, renewable alternatives, projects like Orica’s are helping to decarbonize core industrial processes,” remarked Darren Miller, Chief Executive of the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).
Orica mentioned that the hydrogen produced will first be consumed domestically to satisfy demand, with possible future exports being evaluated.
