China Reports Enforcing Tariffs on EU Brandy Imports
(MENAFN) China has announced that it will enforce anti-dumping tariffs and price agreements on imported brandy products from the European Union for a period of five years, starting this Saturday.
In its conclusive statement regarding the anti-dumping probe, the Ministry of Commerce stated: "The domestic-related brandy industry is threatened with substantial damage, and there is a causal relationship between dumping and the threat of substantial damage."
The range of dumping margins has been set between 27.7 percent and 34.9 percent.
This move from Beijing targeting certain EU imports follows a recent high-level strategic dialogue between China and the European Union, hosted in Brussels on Wednesday.
The diplomatic meeting included China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and EU foreign policy head Kaja Kallas. Wang is currently on a diplomatic tour across Europe, with stops in Belgium, Germany, and France.
These high-level engagements precede the upcoming China-EU leaders’ summit later this month.
According to a news outlet, Beijing is pushing to shorten the planned two-day summit to just one day.
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa are scheduled to convene with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on July 24.
The following day, the European officials were to attend a business forum in Hefei, central China. However, reports indicate that Beijing is seeking to compress the summit into a single day in the capital.
