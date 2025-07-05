403
Russia Heeds Trump's Remarks on Putin Call
(MENAFN) Russia has thoroughly reviewed U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks concerning his telephone exchange with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov on Friday.
Speaking during a media briefing in Moscow, Peskov addressed Trump's expressed "disappointment" regarding the discussion, emphasizing that Russia gives significant attention to all of his statements.
Following Thursday’s conversation with Putin, Trump shared frustration over the sluggish advancement toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
Responding to Trump’s concerns, Peskov affirmed that Russia would persist with its military operations in Ukraine, citing that achieving all objectives via political or diplomatic pathways remains unfeasible at the moment.
"During the conversation, President Putin repeated that we are interested in achieving our goals during a special military operation, and it is preferable to do this by political and diplomatic means. But while this is not possible, we are continuing our special military operation," he stated.
Furthermore, Peskov noted that Russia is awaiting confirmation of the timeline for the next stage of discussions with Ukraine, a point Putin also conveyed to Trump.
"The president apprised his American counterpart that we're awaiting agreement on specific dates for the third round of direct discussions," he added.
