Ramayana To SSMB29: A Look At India's Mega-Budget Films Creating Buzz
A glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayanam is out! Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it headlines a list of 9 upcoming big-budget Indian films set to wow audiences.
1. Ramayanam
Budget: ₹1600 crore
Produced by Namit Malhotra, this two-part film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Yash. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the first part reportedly costs ₹900 crore and the second ₹700 crore. Both parts will release during Diwali in 2026 and 2027, respectively.
2. SSMB29
Budget: ₹1000 crore
Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, this film stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The final title and release date are yet to be revealed.
3. AA22XA6
Budget: ₹800 crore
Atlee Kumar directs Allu Arjun for the first time in this film. It's Allu Arjun's 22nd and Atlee Kumar's 6th film as a director. Deepika Padukone is rumored to star opposite Allu Arjun.
4. Kalki 2898 AD Part 2
Budget: ₹700 crore
Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, this film is the sequel to 2024's 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the first part cost around ₹600 crore, bringing the total budget for both parts to approximately ₹1300 crore.
5. Pushpa 3: The Rampage
Budget: ₹500 crore (estimated)
After 'Pushpa 1: The Rise' and 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', director Sukumar returns with Allu Arjun for the third installment. Announced in the end credits of 'Pushpa 2', the budget is estimated to exceed ₹500 crore.
6. Brahmastra Part 2
Budget: ₹500 crore
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, details are scarce, but Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone are expected to star.
7. Jana Nayagan
Budget: ₹400 crore
Rumored to be Thalapathy Vijay's last film before entering politics, this H. Vinoth directorial also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol. It's slated for a 2026 release.
8. The Raja Saab
Budget: ₹400 crore
Directed by Maruthi and starring Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, and Malavika Mohanan, this film is set to release on December 6, 2024.
9. Vikram 2
Budget: ₹400 crore
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj announced this sequel starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil. The release date is yet to be confirmed.
