Latvia Delivers Patria Armored Personnel Carriers To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The delivery was announced following a meeting between Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Valerii Churkin and Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian Defense Ministry .

During the visit, Churkin and Spruds discussed strengthening the capabilities of Ukraine's Defense Forces. Churkin expressed gratitude to the Latvian government for its decision to transfer a batch of state-of-the-art Patria 6x6 APCs to Ukraine. These armored vehicles have been in mass production since 2021 under a joint program between Finland, Estonia, and Latvia.

"I am grateful to the people and government of Latvia for their comprehensive and unwavering support, and for this new package of military assistance. Latvia's consistent and clear stance in support of our struggle is extremely valuable and important to Ukraine," Churkin said.

Latvia to send 42 Patria vehicles to Ukraine

While not disclosing the full contents of Latvia's logistical and technical aid package, Churkin noted that, in addition to the Patria APCs, it includes a range of other weapons and equipment that will strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

During the visit, the Ukrainian delegation also held a series of bilateral meetings with representatives of government agencies and leading defense manufacturers from partner countries. The discussions focused on further cooperation, technology exchange, and boosting defense capabilities.

Following the massive Russian missile and drone strike on Kyiv on July 4, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze underscored the need to provide Ukraine with more offensive capabilities and tools for self-defense.