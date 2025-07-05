US President Signs Budget Bill Into Law

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: US President Donald Trump signed the current year's budget bill into law, coinciding with his country's celebration of the 249th anniversary of its independence.

Trump, during the signing of this law said that the US was winning more than ever before, describing the new law as a major project.

He added that no birthday gift could be better for the US than the massive victory achieved when Congress passed this remarkable bill aimed at restoring the nation's greatness, pledging to fulfill many of his campaign promises, including increased military spending, a major crackdown on undocumented immigrants, and allocating $4.5 trillion to extend the tax cuts he enacted during his first term.

To offset the rise in public debt, the law includes cuts to the federal food assistance program, and limits the scope of the Medicaid healthcare program for low-income individuals. These are considered the largest reductions to the system since its inception in the 1960s.

Some estimates suggest that up to 17 million people could lose their health insurance, and many rural hospitals may shut down due to the new legislation.

The Democratic Party hopes that public anger over the new budget's effects will help Trump gain ground in the 2026 midterm elections, arguing that the law effectively shifts wealth from the poor to the rich.