2Wrap Launches The World's First Fully Online 3D Car Wrap Rendering Platform

This year's Independence Day marks a double celebration for us - not only July 4th, but also the release of a truly one-of-a-kind service.

- Peter Van Tilborg, Founder, 2wrap

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 2wrap announces the official launch of 2wrap/3D, the world's first fully online 3D car wrap rendering platform available to the public. The platform enables car owners to digitally personalize their vehicle using realistic wrap colors - without any downloads or high-performance hardware.

This launch marks a milestone for the company, which began in 2009 as Belgium's first wrap-only business, and still leads the national market today. Over 30 years of hands-on experience has shaped this innovation, offering a digital tool built for the needs of modern car enthusiasts.

Accessible, Subscription-Free Technology

Unlike most professional visualization software, which often requires expensive monthly subscriptions and powerful computers, 2wrap/3D introduces a streamed pay-per-use model. Packages start at just $30 and remain valid for 12 months. Streaming time only counts down when the platform is actively in use.

Because the tool runs on advanced, high-performance servers to deliver real-time results, a minimal contribution is required to support hosting costs. However, customers who choose to have their vehicle wrapped at 2wrap receive a full refund of their streaming credit, making the experience effectively free for them.

Works on Any Device, No Installation Required

2wrap/3D runs directly in the browser and is fully compatible with desktop computers and tablets. No downloads or installations are required, providing a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Over 200 Vehicles and Thousands of Wrap Colors and Colored PPF

The library currently includes over 180 vehicle models, and continues to grow daily. Users can explore real-life wrap colors from top brands such as Avery Dennison, Oracal, and KPMF, with upcoming support for PPF colored TPU films .

The platform functions as a complete 3D Car Wrapping Customizer & Configurator , allowing real-time design experimentation with official color swatches.

What sets the system apart is the exceptional realism of the 3D visualization. Reflections, lighting behavior, and wrap textures are simulated with high detail, closely mimicking the actual appearance of a vinyl car wrap on curved surfaces, panels, and trims. Whether examining a matte finish, a metallic sheen, or colored PPF, users receive a nearly photo-realistic preview of what their car will look like.

This level of detail is made possible by proprietary rendering techniques developed by AAV3D and optimized for real-time delivery through WrapUp's streaming infrastructure. The result is an immersive experience that provides the visual confidence most customers lack when choosing a wrap.

Beyond its functional value, the 3D platform is also a key part of 2wrap's digital growth strategy. By inviting consumers to engage directly through the site, the simulator generates organic traffic that contributes to stronger domain authority and brand visibility. Visitors stay longer, interact more, and are more likely to return - helping to build long-term SEO value while providing a high-quality service.

Free 10-Minute Trial for First-Time Users

New users are invited to explore a 10-minute free trial that includes access to one environment, five vehicles, and one major vinyl brand - more than enough to get a feel for the quality and simplicity of the platform.

"This platform was created to let people explore their wrap ideas whenever they want - whether that's relaxing at home in the evening or testing colors during lunch break," said Peter Van Tilborg, founder of 2wrap. "It puts the creative experience in their hands, without pressure or commitment."

A Cross-Border Collaboration

Though the tool is introduced by 2wrap, the technology is the result of a collaborative effort between three parties: AAV3D, an Italian 3D modeling specialist; WrapUp, a wrap-focused software development team; and 2wrap, which provided industry insights and practical requirements. Each contributor brought their strengths to the table, resulting in a sleek, realistic, and user-centered platform tailored to car wrapping.

Launched in Celebration of Innovation and Independence

The public release coincides with the American Independence Day - July 4th - a fitting moment to celebrate both freedom of choice and freedom of design. For 2wrap, it's more than a product launch; it's a signal of what's to come in the future of digital personalization.

Conclusion

2wrap/3D empowers car owners to envision and plan their dream wrap with precision and ease. No technical skills are required. No installation is necessary. Just a powerful, interactive design experience - made for real people.

