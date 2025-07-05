'Fadnavis Did What Balasaheb Could Not': Raj Thackeray's Ironic Jab At Maharashtra CM During Joint Rally With Uddhav

MENAFN - Live Mint) Cousins Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray organised a joint rally on July 5 where they appeared together on stage after nearly 20 years. The latter took a swipe at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, ironically stating Fadnavis reunited him and Uddhav together, an achievement which he said even Balasaheb Thackeray could not accomplish.

They hosted the rally named“Awaj Marathicha” to celebrate the Maharashtra government's reversal of a contentious plan to have Hindi as a third language from Class 1 in state schools.

“I am sharing stage with Uddhav Thackera after almost 20 years. Chief Minister Fadnavis managed to do what Balasaheb Thackeray could not - bring myself and Uddhav together. The Maharashtra Government rolled back the decision on the three-language formula due to the strong unity shown by Marathi people. This decision was a precursor to the plan of separating Mumbai from Maharashtra," he said.

Raj Thackeray on LK Advani and Bal Thackeray

Raj hit out at the Centre, asking whether Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) renowned leader LK Advani's schooling at a missionary institution sparked questions among some about the authenticity of his adherence to Hindutva ideology.

He further questioned, "LK Advani studied at St. Patricks High School, a missionary school. Should we doubt his Hindutva?", according to NDTV .

He specified even Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray received education at an English school and was associated with an English newspaper but“never compromised on the status of Marathi”.“Balasaheb Thackeray studied in English school, worked in English newspaper but never compromised on status of Marathi,” the MNS chief said.

Earlier today, according to police, some unknown persons chanted slogans backing Raj and damaged the office of investor Sushil Kedia situated at Century Bazar in Worli area of Mumbai. Kedia had dared Raj Thackeray and stated that he would not study Marathi. He went to the police after he was targeted over his post on X.

A police official said some men hurled stones at Kedia's office when they reached there and were raising slogans in endorsement of Marathi and lauding Raj Thackeray. The police had given enough security to his office.

"I don't know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai & with your gross misconduct I have made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus I take pratigya I won't learn Marathi. Kya karna hai bol?" Kedia had said on X.

