Nagaland State Lottery Results (5-07-2025): Check Winning Numbers For 1 PM, 6 PM, And 8 PM Draws
The much-anticipated results of the Nagaland State Lottery for today's three daily draws-1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM-will be released as per schedule, offering participants a chance to win up to Rs 1 crore in each draw. The draws are part of the legally-run lottery system across 13 Indian states, with Nagaland being a key participant.
The three daily draws are titled Dear Narmada Morning (1:00 PM), Dear Donner Evening (6:00 PM), and Dear Stork Night (8:00 PM). These draws are part of the Nagaland State Government's officially regulated lottery, with results published on various platforms.
Prize structure:
All three draws feature an identical prize structure:
- 1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000 3rd Prize: Rs 450 4th Prize: Rs 250 5th Prize: Rs 120 Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
Daily draw schedule:
- Dear Morning Draw: 1:00 PM Dear Evening Draw: 6:00 PM Dear Night Draw: 8:00 PM
Each day of the week features unique draw names:
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Cupid, Dear Pelican Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan
How to check the results:
Participants can follow these steps to verify their ticket numbers:
- Visit any of the official lottery result websites. Go to the“Lottery Sambad Result” section. Select the correct draw date and title. Click "Today Result View." Match the ticket number with the published list.
How to claim the prize:
Winners must submit a claim form downloaded from the official Nagaland State Lottery website, along with a valid ID and a copy of the winning ticket. Prizes above Rs 10,000 must be claimed at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata as per the official procedure.
Legal lottery states in India:
Lottery is legal in 13 Indian states, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment