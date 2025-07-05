Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nagaland State Lottery Results (5-07-2025): Check Winning Numbers For 1 PM, 6 PM, And 8 PM Draws


2025-07-05 03:10:57
The much-anticipated results of the Nagaland State Lottery for today's three daily draws-1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM-will be released as per schedule, offering participants a chance to win up to Rs 1 crore in each draw. The draws are part of the legally-run lottery system across 13 Indian states, with Nagaland being a key participant.

The three daily draws are titled Dear Narmada Morning (1:00 PM), Dear Donner Evening (6:00 PM), and Dear Stork Night (8:00 PM). These draws are part of the Nagaland State Government's officially regulated lottery, with results published on various platforms.

Prize structure:

All three draws feature an identical prize structure:

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
  • 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000
  • 3rd Prize: Rs 450
  • 4th Prize: Rs 250
  • 5th Prize: Rs 120
  • Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Daily draw schedule:

  • Dear Morning Draw: 1:00 PM
  • Dear Evening Draw: 6:00 PM
  • Dear Night Draw: 8:00 PM

Each day of the week features unique draw names:

  • Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch
  • Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose
  • Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Cupid, Dear Pelican
  • Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper
  • Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull
  • Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork
  • Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan

How to check the results:

Participants can follow these steps to verify their ticket numbers:

  • Visit any of the official lottery result websites.
  • Go to the“Lottery Sambad Result” section.
  • Select the correct draw date and title.
  • Click "Today Result View."
  • Match the ticket number with the published list.

How to claim the prize:

Winners must submit a claim form downloaded from the official Nagaland State Lottery website, along with a valid ID and a copy of the winning ticket. Prizes above Rs 10,000 must be claimed at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata as per the official procedure.

Legal lottery states in India:

Lottery is legal in 13 Indian states, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

