Metro In Dino's Day 1 Box Office: Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer Earns THIS On Opening Day Check

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan's 'Metro In Dino' saw a decent opening day at the box office. Find out how much the film earned on its first day.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and Ali Fazal's film 'Metro In Dino' released in theaters on July 4th. Audiences have praised this romantic and emotional drama as a heartwarming film. So, let's find out how much the film earned on its opening day.

'Metro In Dino's' First Day Earnings

Anurag Basu's musical romantic drama 'Metro In Dino' had a decent opening day at the box office. According to the latest update from Sacnilk, the film earned 3.35 crore rupees on its first day. It will be interesting to see how the film performs over the weekend. 'Metro... In Dino' is a sequel to the 2007 film 'Life in a Metro,' which earned 80 lakhs on its opening day.

The film's occupancy rate across the country on its first day was approximately 12.72% in Hindi (2D), with an increase seen in the evening shows (17.99%) compared to the morning (8.64%) and afternoon (14.24%) slots. This romantic drama is facing competition from 'Maa,' 'Taare Zameen Par,' and 'Housefull 5.' It remains to be seen whether positive word-of-mouth will boost the film's performance on Saturday and Sunday.