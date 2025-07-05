Metro In Dino's Day 1 Box Office: Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer Earns THIS On Opening Day Check
Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan's 'Metro In Dino' saw a decent opening day at the box office. Find out how much the film earned on its first day.
Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and Ali Fazal's film 'Metro In Dino' released in theaters on July 4th. Audiences have praised this romantic and emotional drama as a heartwarming film. So, let's find out how much the film earned on its opening day.
'Metro In Dino's' First Day Earnings
Anurag Basu's musical romantic drama 'Metro In Dino' had a decent opening day at the box office. According to the latest update from Sacnilk, the film earned 3.35 crore rupees on its first day. It will be interesting to see how the film performs over the weekend. 'Metro... In Dino' is a sequel to the 2007 film 'Life in a Metro,' which earned 80 lakhs on its opening day.
The film's occupancy rate across the country on its first day was approximately 12.72% in Hindi (2D), with an increase seen in the evening shows (17.99%) compared to the morning (8.64%) and afternoon (14.24%) slots. This romantic drama is facing competition from 'Maa,' 'Taare Zameen Par,' and 'Housefull 5.' It remains to be seen whether positive word-of-mouth will boost the film's performance on Saturday and Sunday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment