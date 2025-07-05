Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Renowned British Producer Jonny Persey Conducts Inspiring Workshop At Marwah Studios

2025-07-05 01:04:54
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: Marwah Studios proudly welcomed Jonny Persey, celebrated British film producer and Chief Executive of Met Film, UK, for a special workshop session with the students of the AAFT School of Cinema. The interaction marked a significant moment for aspiring filmmakers, who got the rare opportunity to engage directly with one of the most respected voices in independent cinema and film education.

Jonny Persey, best known for his critically acclaimed productions such as Wondrous Oblivion, Deep Water, Little Ashes, and The Infidel, shared his extensive experience as both a producer and an academic. His insights into the evolving landscape of global cinema, storytelling across cultures, and the vital role of education in shaping future filmmakers resonated deeply with students and faculty alike.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, extended a warm welcome, stating:“It is a privilege to host Jonny Persey, whose work and vision have made a significant mark on both film production and education. His visit strengthens our global perspective and reinforces AAFT's commitment to bridging international film communities.”

During the visit, Jonny Persey also met Akshay Marwah, CEO of Asian Education Group, and held an insightful discussion on potential collaboration between Met Film School and AAFT. The conversation explored possibilities of academic exchange, joint workshops, and initiatives to promote global standards in cinema education.

This landmark interaction symbolizes a step forward in building educational bridges between the UK and India, uniting two dynamic institutions with a shared passion for nurturing cinematic excellence.

