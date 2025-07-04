Private jet travel is on the rise and is allowing those who can afford it to explore the most uncharted and magical wonders of the world‭. ‬According to the journal‭ ‬Nature‭, ‬between 2019‭ ‬and 2023‭, ‬the number of private aircraft rose by 28‭ ‬per cent‭, ‬boosted by the pandemic and an increase in competition pushing prices down‭, ‬with around 69‭ ‬per cent of the private jets registered in the US‭. ‬

Dubai-based ExecuJet Middle East says that private jet use is also surging in the region‭, ‬with year-to-date traffic since 2019‭ ‬up 77‭ ‬per cent in the Middle East as of February‭.‬

Recommended For You

Valued at‭ $‬566‭ ‬million‭ (‬Dh2‭ ‬billion‭), ‬the Middle East's private jet market is expected to grow to‭ $‬943‭ ‬million‭ (‬Dh3.4‭ ‬billion‭) ‬by 2029‭, ‬according to data from advisory firm Creative‭ ‬Zone‭. ‬The global business jet market has grown from‭ $‬23.6‭ ‬billion‭ (‬Dh86.6‭ ‬billion‭) ‬in 2021‭ ‬and is predicted to reach nearly‭ $‬37‭ ‬billion‭ (‬Dh135.8‭ ‬billion‭) ‬by 2028‭.‬

From billionaire-owned islands to Victorian sea forts‭, ‬there are no limits for the world's high-end jet-setters this summer‭.‬

Previously a private escape of the Swarovski family‭, ‬Isola Santa Cristina‭ ‬-‭ ‬one of the Venetian lagoon's biggest islands‭ ‬-‭ ‬is now an eco-minded resort aimed at the rich and famous‭. ‬It can be reached by taking a private jet to Venice Marco Polo Airport and then covering the rest of the distance by boat‭. ‬“Getting there might not be so easy as the island's eight-room Villa Ammiana‭, ‬which used to be a monastery‭, ‬is only available for a limited number of bookings per year‭. ‬It's worth it‭, ‬though‭, ‬as each room comes with a gorgeous Art Deco library and its own panoramic terrace‭,‬”‭ ‬said Marton Modis‭, ‬vice-president of Business Development at KlasJet‭. ‬As the island boasts rich biodiversity‭, ‬and its owners are working on making it fully self-sustaining‭, ‬the estate has extensive fig and apricot orchards‭, ‬eco-friendly fish farms‭, ‬organic vegetable gardens‭, ‬olive trees‭, ‬and a massive vineyard‭.‬

Located just off the northeast coast of Ibiza‭, ‬Tagomago is reputed to be one of the most exclusive islands in the Mediterranean‭ ‬and is a celebrity favourite‭. ‬There's only one building on Tagomago‭ ‬-‭ ‬a Finca-style luxury villa with five double suites‭. ‬Guests can enjoy the services of a private cook‭, ‬kitchen staff‭, ‬waiter‭, ‬and‭ ‬housekeeping‭. ‬There is also a gym‭, ‬a 136sqm pool‭, ‬and a variety of wellness treatments‭. ‬“In addition to offering some of the most beautiful views of Ibiza‭, ‬Tagomago is great for water sports of every kind‭: ‬swimming‭, ‬yachting‭, ‬snorkelling‭, ‬wakeboarding‭, ‬sports-fishing‭, ‬stand-up paddle boarding‭ ‬-‭ ‬you name it‭. ‬And if you feel like raising the roof to great music‭ ‬-‭ ‬Ibiza is just 900m away‭. ‬But what attracts visitors most is‭, ‬arguably‭, ‬the mystique of the island being privately owned and‭, ‬therefore‭, ‬exclusive‭,‬”‭ ‬said Modis‭. ‬Tagomago has a private jetty‭, ‬two boats‭, ‬and water sports equipment available to all guests‭. ‬Visitors fly directly‭ ‬to Ibiza Airport‭, ‬then drive to either the Pou des Lleó or Santa Eulalia Harbour‭, ‬and take a helicopter or private yacht to their destination‭.‬

Formerly a Victorian sea fort‭ ‬-‭ ‬built mostly of granite in 1878‭ ‬to protect England from the invasions of Napoleon III's ironclad warships‭ ‬-‭ ‬Spitbank is now a luxury hotel with nine lavish bedroom suites‭. ‬Offering three restaurant areas and bars‭, ‬a library‭, ‬wine cellar‭, ‬open-air terrace‭, ‬heated pool‭, ‬sauna‭, ‬a Laurent-Perrier champagne bar‭, ‬spa facilities‭, ‬and even a laser tag battle arena‭, ‬there is plenty to do on this rural retreat‭. ‬“Spitbank Fort is a truly unique destination‭ ‬-‭ ‬part heritage site‭, ‬part luxury escape‭. ‬It merges historical significance with high-end amenities in a way few places in Europe‭ ‬can match‭,‬”‭ ‬Modis said‭. ‬Guests fly to Portsmouth International Airport where they are invited to a champagne reception within the Royal Clarence Departure Lounge and then either board a small craft for a short transfer or take a helicopter that lands right on top of‭ ‬the fort‭.‬

Owned by multi-billionaire Sir Richard Branson‭, ‬the 30-hectare Necker Island is fringed by coral reefs and stunning white beaches‭. ‬Since the island doesn't have its own commercial airport‭, ‬it can only be reached by landing in one of the neighbouring airports on a private jet and taking a short boat or helicopter ride‭. ‬“Necker Island is frequented by celebrities and other high-profile guests and can accommodate no more than a few dozen people at‭ ‬a time‭. ‬You can either book a room or rent the entire island‭,‬”‭ ‬said Modis‭. ‬“If you choose the former‭, ‬you'll get luxurious accommodation in a Balinese-style villa with all of your meals‭, ‬drinks‭, ‬water sports equipment‭, ‬transfers‭, ‬and‭ ‬dedicated staff‭.‬”

Often referred to as‭ ‬'The Pineapple Island'‭, ‬Lanai is one of Hawaii's most exclusive and secluded destinations‭, ‬far from the crowds and hustle and bustle of the urban rat race‭. ‬Offering stylish resorts‭, ‬pristine coastline and dramatic‭, ‬rugged landscape‭, ‬it is the ultimate island escape‭. ‬Only private jets can reach the island's airport‭, ‬allowing travellers to step straight into paradise‭. ‬The island is the smallest publicly accessible inhabited island in the area‭, ‬and the sixth-largest of the Hawaiian Islands‭.‬

For a safari in unparalleled luxury‭, ‬the Sabi Sands Game Reserve next to the Kruger National Park is best reached by private jet‭, ‬flying into the nearby Mala Mala Airstrip‭. ‬This remote destination is unique and home to some of the most luxurious lodges in‭ ‬Africa‭, ‬where five-star luxury meets some of the world's most amazing natural wonders‭. ‬Not only is it an escape to nature‭, ‬but offerings from wellness to gastronomy make the destination a unique wildlife paradise where lions‭, ‬giraffes and elephants are just some of the species roaming the reserve‭. ‬

Luxury hotelier Four Seasons is taking passengers on a customised Airbus A321‭ ‬where cruising takes to the sky‭. ‬Among the itineraries is a 16-day Asian tour stopping in destinations such as Bhutan‭, ‬Bali and the Maldives‭, ‬starting at‭ $‬159,000‭ (‬Dh584,011‭). ‬The World of Wellness 20-day itinerary across eight destinations includes properties in Maui‭, ‬Taormina‭, ‬and Koh Samui‭, ‬and starts‭ ‬at‭ $‬188,000‭ (‬Dh690,529‭). ‬

For the ultimate around-the-world trip‭, ‬Timeless Encounters encompasses nine destinations over 22‭ ‬days‭, ‬starting at‭ ‬£224,000‭ (‬Dh1.1‭ ‬million‭). ‬Ancient Explorer is a journey through history from Petra to Easter Island‭, ‬offering nine destinations over 23‭ ‬days from‭ $‬229,000‭ (‬Dh 841,123‭). ‬The itineraries take guests off the beaten track‭. ‬The remote Galápagos Islands in Ecuador is a regular in the World of Adventures itinerary‭, ‬while Easter Island in Chile‭, ‬famous for its iconic Moai statues‭, ‬is included in the Ancient Explorer plan‭. ‬Serengeti in Tanzania is also best reached by private charter flights‭, ‬where‭ ‬guests can stay at the luxurious Four Seasons safari lodge‭. ‬