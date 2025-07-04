How To Travel The World On A Jet Plane This Summer
Private jet travel is on the rise and is allowing those who can afford it to explore the most uncharted and magical wonders of the world. According to the journal Nature, between 2019 and 2023, the number of private aircraft rose by 28 per cent, boosted by the pandemic and an increase in competition pushing prices down, with around 69 per cent of the private jets registered in the US.
Dubai-based ExecuJet Middle East says that private jet use is also surging in the region, with year-to-date traffic since 2019 up 77 per cent in the Middle East as of February.
Valued at $566 million (Dh2 billion), the Middle East's private jet market is expected to grow to $943 million (Dh3.4 billion) by 2029, according to data from advisory firm Creative Zone. The global business jet market has grown from $23.6 billion (Dh86.6 billion) in 2021 and is predicted to reach nearly $37 billion (Dh135.8 billion) by 2028.
From billionaire-owned islands to Victorian sea forts, there are no limits for the world's high-end jet-setters this summer.Isola Santa Cristina, Italy
Previously a private escape of the Swarovski family, Isola Santa Cristina - one of the Venetian lagoon's biggest islands - is now an eco-minded resort aimed at the rich and famous. It can be reached by taking a private jet to Venice Marco Polo Airport and then covering the rest of the distance by boat. “Getting there might not be so easy as the island's eight-room Villa Ammiana, which used to be a monastery, is only available for a limited number of bookings per year. It's worth it, though, as each room comes with a gorgeous Art Deco library and its own panoramic terrace,” said Marton Modis, vice-president of Business Development at KlasJet. As the island boasts rich biodiversity, and its owners are working on making it fully self-sustaining, the estate has extensive fig and apricot orchards, eco-friendly fish farms, organic vegetable gardens, olive trees, and a massive vineyard.Illa de Tagomago, Spain
Located just off the northeast coast of Ibiza, Tagomago is reputed to be one of the most exclusive islands in the Mediterranean and is a celebrity favourite. There's only one building on Tagomago - a Finca-style luxury villa with five double suites. Guests can enjoy the services of a private cook, kitchen staff, waiter, and housekeeping. There is also a gym, a 136sqm pool, and a variety of wellness treatments. “In addition to offering some of the most beautiful views of Ibiza, Tagomago is great for water sports of every kind: swimming, yachting, snorkelling, wakeboarding, sports-fishing, stand-up paddle boarding - you name it. And if you feel like raising the roof to great music - Ibiza is just 900m away. But what attracts visitors most is, arguably, the mystique of the island being privately owned and, therefore, exclusive,” said Modis. Tagomago has a private jetty, two boats, and water sports equipment available to all guests. Visitors fly directly to Ibiza Airport, then drive to either the Pou des Lleó or Santa Eulalia Harbour, and take a helicopter or private yacht to their destination.Spitbank Fort, England
Formerly a Victorian sea fort - built mostly of granite in 1878 to protect England from the invasions of Napoleon III's ironclad warships - Spitbank is now a luxury hotel with nine lavish bedroom suites. Offering three restaurant areas and bars, a library, wine cellar, open-air terrace, heated pool, sauna, a Laurent-Perrier champagne bar, spa facilities, and even a laser tag battle arena, there is plenty to do on this rural retreat. “Spitbank Fort is a truly unique destination - part heritage site, part luxury escape. It merges historical significance with high-end amenities in a way few places in Europe can match,” Modis said. Guests fly to Portsmouth International Airport where they are invited to a champagne reception within the Royal Clarence Departure Lounge and then either board a small craft for a short transfer or take a helicopter that lands right on top of the fort.Necker Island, British Virgin Islands
Owned by multi-billionaire Sir Richard Branson, the 30-hectare Necker Island is fringed by coral reefs and stunning white beaches. Since the island doesn't have its own commercial airport, it can only be reached by landing in one of the neighbouring airports on a private jet and taking a short boat or helicopter ride. “Necker Island is frequented by celebrities and other high-profile guests and can accommodate no more than a few dozen people at a time. You can either book a room or rent the entire island,” said Modis. “If you choose the former, you'll get luxurious accommodation in a Balinese-style villa with all of your meals, drinks, water sports equipment, transfers, and dedicated staff.”Lanai, Hawaii
Often referred to as 'The Pineapple Island', Lanai is one of Hawaii's most exclusive and secluded destinations, far from the crowds and hustle and bustle of the urban rat race. Offering stylish resorts, pristine coastline and dramatic, rugged landscape, it is the ultimate island escape. Only private jets can reach the island's airport, allowing travellers to step straight into paradise. The island is the smallest publicly accessible inhabited island in the area, and the sixth-largest of the Hawaiian Islands.Sabi Sands Game Reserve, South Africa
For a safari in unparalleled luxury, the Sabi Sands Game Reserve next to the Kruger National Park is best reached by private jet, flying into the nearby Mala Mala Airstrip. This remote destination is unique and home to some of the most luxurious lodges in Africa, where five-star luxury meets some of the world's most amazing natural wonders. Not only is it an escape to nature, but offerings from wellness to gastronomy make the destination a unique wildlife paradise where lions, giraffes and elephants are just some of the species roaming the reserve. Multi-stop itineraries
Luxury hotelier Four Seasons is taking passengers on a customised Airbus A321 where cruising takes to the sky. Among the itineraries is a 16-day Asian tour stopping in destinations such as Bhutan, Bali and the Maldives, starting at $159,000 (Dh584,011). The World of Wellness 20-day itinerary across eight destinations includes properties in Maui, Taormina, and Koh Samui, and starts at $188,000 (Dh690,529).
For the ultimate around-the-world trip, Timeless Encounters encompasses nine destinations over 22 days, starting at £224,000 (Dh1.1 million). Ancient Explorer is a journey through history from Petra to Easter Island, offering nine destinations over 23 days from $229,000 (Dh 841,123). The itineraries take guests off the beaten track. The remote Galápagos Islands in Ecuador is a regular in the World of Adventures itinerary, while Easter Island in Chile, famous for its iconic Moai statues, is included in the Ancient Explorer plan. Serengeti in Tanzania is also best reached by private charter flights, where guests can stay at the luxurious Four Seasons safari lodge.
