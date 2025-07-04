New Book R.A.M. The Thicket By Jacqueline S. Scott Breaks Through Spiritual Passivity And Calls Readers Into Action
Too many people are caught in a cycle of waiting, hoping, and yearning for change without ever stepping into action. Scott challenges this mindset head-on, using the imagery of the ram caught in the thicket-symbolizing the struggle between being bound by fear and stepping into divine provision. R.A.M. THE THICKET doesn't just inspire; it ignites. It shakes off passivity and calls readers to claim the spiritual authority already given them.
"Faith isn't about sitting on the sidelines," says Scott. "It's about moving forward, pushing past hesitation, and boldly pressing into God's presence. Too often, we wait for a breakthrough when, in reality, we are called to take action and seize what has already been set before us."
This book is not a passive read-it is a call to arms. Each page is charged with a challenge, reflection, and a push toward transformation. With real-life insights and a deep scriptural foundation, Scott lays out a pathway for breaking free from spiritual stagnation and stepping into the life of bold faith and purpose that God has intended.
About the Author
Jacqueline S. Scott is not just an author; she is a voice of revival, a teacher, and a leader with a passion for seeing people step into the fullness of their faith. With years of experience in ministry, Scott has dedicated her life to helping others recognize their spiritual potential and walk confidently in God's calling. She uniquely can blend biblical wisdom with real-world application, making her messages profound and deeply practical.
Scott's journey of faith has been marked by moments of breakthrough and transformation, and she brings that same fire to her writing. Her teachings are known for their depth, directness, and ability to challenge complacency. She is passionate about equipping believers to break free from spiritual passivity and embrace an active, assertive pursuit of God's presence.
Scott's work extends beyond the pages of her book-her ministry, speaking engagements, and teaching inspire people worldwide to step out of hesitation and into their divine calling.
Available Now
R.A.M. THE THICKET: PRESSING PAST PASSIVITY TO POSSESS HIS PRESENCE is now available for purchase. Whether you want to reignite your faith, break through spiritual stagnation, or deepen your connection with God, this book is a must-read.
