Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market Size, Top Companies, Future Scope & Growth Report By 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Cisco (US), ABB (Switzerland), Lockheed Martin (US), Fortinet (US), Honeywell (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), BAE Systems (UK), RTX (US), Trellix (US), Check Point (Israel), Darktrace (UK), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Tenable (US), Belden (US), Sophos (UK), CyberArk (US), Claroty (US), Dragos (US), Nozomi Networks (US), Cyberbit (US), Forescout (US), Radiflow (Israel), Verve Industrial Protection (US), Xage Security (US)."Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Solution (Encryption, SIEM, Firewall, IAM, DDoS Mitigation, Antivirus), Security Type (Network, Endpoint, Database), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

The industrial control system (ICS) security market is expected to reach a value of USD 32.89 billion by 2030, up from USD 15.35 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. Traditional industrial and manufacturing processes are being transformed into networked systems by the emergence of IIoT and smart factory technologies. Current configurations that consist of sensors, actuators, and devices interacting over networks can now be connected to enhance data visibility and operational efficiency. However, this interconnectedness also makes it easier for hackers to enter networks, raising the possibility of invasions and data breaches. Network segmentation, authentication management, and device-system communication security have become critical components of ICS security.

Download PDF Brochure@

AI and machine learning are increasingly used in ICS security to detect threats in real time by analyzing patterns and outliers in operational data. Unlike traditional methods, AI can adapt to different conditions and spot subtle signs of attacks before they escalate. This is driving demand for AI-powered ICS solutions that provide faster detection, predictive alerts, and less disruption to industrial operations. Solutions integrated with AI, such as Security Information & Event Management (SIEM), Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems (IDPS), and Security & Vulnerability Management, also reduce false positives and offer greater visibility into complex OT networks. As a result, AI is becoming a key enabler for proactive and resilient ICS cybersecurity.

Based on security, network security segment to account for largest market size during forecast period

ICS network security typically focuses on securing the communications infrastructure that interconnects industrial devices and systems to broader enterprise IT networks. ICS network security includes the communications surrounding, OT specific network segmentation with demilitarized zones (DMZs), OT aware firewalls, access control policies, and a need to keep certain operations isolated from the external threat landscape. Specialized inspection technologies, including deep packet inspection (DPI), secure tunneling(s), and unidirectional gateways monitor, detect, and protect against digital threats without interrupting or disrupting an essential service or operation. These inspection technologies and processes allow the data only to flow in one direction (where required) and prevent or reduce the chances of unauthorized remote exploitation and data exfiltration from critical operations.

With the move toward remote operations (due to remote work benefits as well as operational and digital transformations in industrial environments), securing access is now very important, using encrypted channels and multi-factor authentication to entitle access to only authorized personnel interacting with sensitive industrial systems. To recognize unusual behavior patterns before they lead to cyberattacks, additional monitoring and detection are needed to ensure complete integrity in the system during critical updates and normal operation.

By solution, identity and access management segment to witness highest growth rate during forecast period

Identity and access management (IAM) in ICS security provides assurance that only certified personnel can access industrial control systems, minimizing the possibility of insider threats and unauthorized interference. It entails enforcing role-based access control, multi-factor authentication, secure management of credentials, and logging user activity to ensure accountability. IAM solutions are designed specifically for OT environments, supporting integration with legacy systems while ensuring minimal disruption to real-time operations. These solutions assist in segregating access between OT and IT environments to stop lateral movement of threats. They also assist in audit readiness by storing comprehensive access logs for compliance reporting. Advanced IAM platforms employ behavioral analytics to identify abnormal access patterns and initiate real-time alerts.

By region, Asia Pacific market to grow at highest rate during forecast period

Industrial control systems (ICS) in the Asia Pacific are experiencing rapid improvements, owing to the increased rate of digitalization, escalating cyber threats, and dynamic regulatory requirements. Industry reports reveal that nearly 64 percent of industrial organizations in Asia Pacific aim to achieve full digital maturity within two years. However, they are facing challenges related to compliance, talent shortages, and limited budgets. Governments are increasing their digitalization initiatives; for example, Singapore has revised its Cybersecurity Act to include OT systems, and Hong Kong recently enacted a new cybersecurity law requiring incident reporting within two hours in critical sectors. With more than half of Asia Pacific organizations already adopting Zero Trust strategies, the industry is clearly shifting toward more proactive, identity- and context-based ICS security models. Meanwhile, ransomware attacks have affected up to 78% of organizations in the region, impacting both IT and OT environments, which makes AI-driven anomaly detection and threat mitigation tools crucial. As cyber risks grow and IIoT adoption accelerates, ICS security is becoming a strategic area of investment across energy, manufacturing, utilities, and transportation sectors in the region.

Request Sample Pages@

Unique Features in the Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market

One of the defining features of the ICS security market is the convergence of Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT) security practices. ICS environments traditionally relied on isolated systems, but modern trends push for integrated security frameworks that can detect threats across both domains. This integration allows for real-time threat intelligence sharing and a unified security posture.

ICS security solutions are uniquely equipped to handle proprietary and legacy protocols like Modbus, DNP3, and IEC 60870-5-104, which are not commonly found in traditional IT systems. These protocols are often vulnerable due to lack of authentication or encryption, and specialized tools are needed to inspect, validate, and protect traffic at the protocol level.

ICS environments demand extremely high availability and continuous operations. Security solutions in this space prioritize real-time threat monitoring and anomaly detection using baseline behavior analytics. Unlike traditional systems that rely heavily on signature-based detection, ICS security tools use machine learning to flag deviations in device or network behavior that may indicate cyber threats or sabotage.

Due to the sensitive nature of industrial environments, active scanning can disrupt operations. ICS security tools often feature passive asset discovery and traffic analysis capabilities that map network topologies and identify assets without impacting performance. This non-intrusive method ensures visibility while maintaining operational integrity.

Major Highlights of the Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market

The ICS security market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing frequency and complexity of cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure sectors such as energy, water, manufacturing, and transportation. High-profile incidents like ransomware attacks on oil pipelines and power grids have highlighted the vulnerabilities in industrial environments, driving demand for advanced security measures.

Stringent government regulations and industry standards are playing a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of ICS security solutions. Frameworks such as NERC CIP, NIST SP 800-82, and IEC 62443 mandate risk assessments, monitoring, and incident response capabilities, compelling organizations to invest in dedicated ICS cybersecurity tools.

With the expansion of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), smart factories, and Industry 4.0 initiatives, the attack surface of industrial environments has expanded. This trend has necessitated the integration of cybersecurity at every level of the control system-from field devices to enterprise IT networks-thereby boosting the market for ICS-specific security solutions.

Due to the complexity of securing ICS environments and the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, many organizations are turning to managed security service providers (MSSPs). These providers offer specialized expertise in monitoring, threat detection, incident response, and regulatory compliance, making them an attractive option for resource-constrained enterprises.

Inquire Before Buying@

Top Companies in the Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market

The industrial control system (ICS) security market is led by some of the globally established players, such as Cisco (US), ABB (Switzerland), Lockheed Martin (US), Fortinet (US), Honeywell (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), BAE Systems (UK), RTX (US), Trellix (US), Check Point (Israel), Darktrace (UK), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Tenable (US), Belden (US), Sophos (UK), CyberArk (US), Claroty (US), Dragos (US), Nozomi Networks (US), Cyberbit (US), Forescout (US), Radiflow (Israel), Verve Industrial Protection (US), Xage Security (US), and Positive Technology (US). Partnerships, agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, and product developments are some of the growth strategies adopted by these players to increase their market presence.

Honeywell (US) is a diversified industrial technology company. It operates in aerospace, building technologies, performance materials, and industrial automation. It is deeply involved in the development of automation and digitalization required in critical infrastructures and targeted manufacturing environments. In the ICS security market, Honeywell competes with offerings and services that protect OT systems from evolving cyber threats. These offerings are focused on industrial control networks for real-time monitoring and threat detection, secure remote access controls, and system hardening. The company also offers managed security services, risk and compliance consultancy, and OT cybersecurity training to create a whole. These services address the unique needs of industrial environments so that an organization can enhance visibility of its assets, mitigate its vulnerabilities, and automatically comply with regulations across sites distributed worldwide.

Cisco (US) is a global technology corporation offering enterprises and service providers around the world networking, cybersecurity, cloud, and software capabilities. Cisco enables digital transformation by providing secure, scalable infrastructure in both IT and OT environments. In the ICS security market, Cisco provides multiple market alternative solutions, including ruggedized security appliances for industrial environments, firewalls specifically designed to recognize industrial protocols, centralized monitoring and management of OT networks, and anomaly detection for ICS traffic to identify anomalous activities. Cisco also provides integrated platforms that correlate IT and OT data to mitigate responses to incidents faster and provide better protection for critical infrastructure.

ABB (Switzerland) is a global technology leader with a significant presence in the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) security market. Leveraging its deep expertise in automation, electrification, and digitalization, ABB provides comprehensive cybersecurity solutions tailored for critical infrastructure and industrial environments. Its offerings include secure control systems, threat detection, network segmentation, and lifecycle cybersecurity services designed to protect operational technology (OT) assets. ABB integrates cybersecurity into its industrial automation portfolio, including systems like ABB Ability, to ensure resilient and compliant operations across sectors such as energy, manufacturing, and utilities.

Lockheed Martin (US) is a major defense and aerospace contractor that also plays a strategic role in the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) security market. Drawing on its extensive cybersecurity and national security expertise, the company offers advanced ICS/OT security solutions focused on protecting critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Lockheed Martin provides services such as threat intelligence, intrusion detection, vulnerability assessments, and custom cyber defense strategies tailored for industrial environments. Its offerings support government agencies, utilities, and private sector clients in securing complex, mission-critical control systems against evolving cyber risks.

Fortinet (US) is a leading cybersecurity company that actively supports the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) security market with its robust portfolio of integrated security solutions. Known for its FortiGate next-generation firewalls and Fortinet Security Fabric platform, the company provides specialized tools for securing operational technology (OT) environments, including network segmentation, real-time threat detection, and secure remote access. Fortinet addresses the unique challenges of ICS by offering visibility, control, and protection across IT and OT networks, serving industries such as manufacturing, energy, transportation, and utilities to safeguard critical infrastructure against cyber threats.