Aircraft Arresting System Market Worth USD 1.84 Billion By 2030 With Growth Driven By Increased Military Airbase Deployments

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Aircraft Arresting System Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Aircraft Arresting System Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

According to a 2025 report on the Aircraft Arresting System Market by Mordor Intelligence, the market is estimated at USD 1.33 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 1.84 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period.

The aircraft arresting system market plays a critical role in aviation safety, ensuring rapid deceleration of aircraft during emergency landings or routine operations on military and commercial runways

Key Trends in the Aircraft Arresting System Market

Increased Military Airbase Deployments

Global expansion of military airbases is driving demand for reliable aircraft arresting systems. Countries are investing in new bases and upgrading existing runways to ensure safe operations for advanced fighter aircraft, leading to consistent market growth.

Modernization and Retrofitting of Existing Systems

Many air forces are retrofitting old arresting systems with modern cable-based systems and advanced net barriers to support newer, heavier aircraft. This trend ensures continued operational readiness without the need for complete infrastructure overhaul.

Growth in Naval Aviation Arresting Systems

Rising procurement of aircraft carriers by countries like the United States, China, and India is increasing demand for carrier-based arresting systems. These systems are specifically engineered to withstand high-force landings on short carrier decks.

Adoption of Engineered Material Arresting Systems (EMAS) in Civil Airports

Commercial airports are installing EMAS to prevent runway overruns, aligning with stricter international safety regulations. This is especially prevalent in North America and Europe, enhancing overall airport safety.

Focus on Safety Compliance and Performance Standards

Aviation safety authorities are implementing stringent guidelines for arresting systems, prompting manufacturers to innovate and upgrade products for higher energy absorption, better durability, and safer deceleration.

Market Segmentation

By Platform

Sea-based Aircraft Arresting Systems

Sea-based systems used primarily on aircraft carriers, are designed to halt high-speed landings on short decks at sea. According to the Mordor Intelligence report, this platform is the fastest-growing segment, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of X.XX% through 2030.

Land-based Aircraft Arresting Systems

Land-based arresting systems, installed at military airports and increasingly at commercial airports, currently hold the majority share of the market. In 2024, this platform captured approximately 64.55% of total market revenue.

By Technology Type

Cable and Reel

Cable and Reel systems remain the largest segment by revenue, holding around XX% of the market in 2024. These are the traditional arresting gear used on military airbases and carriers, where a tailhook on the aircraft catches a cable.

Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS)

EMAS is growing rapidly, with a projected X.XX% CAGR. It consists of crushable materials (like cellular concrete blocks) laid at runway ends to stop overrunning aircraft by absorbing energy as the wheels sink into them.

By End User

Military Airbase

Military airbases represented approximately XX % of the total aircraft arresting system market in 2024 segment includes permanent, expeditionary, and overrun arresting gear such as hook‐cable systems and net barriers deployed at military airfields. These installations are critical for fighter and trainer aircraft operations, particularly during short‐runway landings, aborted take-offs, or emergency situations. The demand reflects ongoing investments in fifth-generation fighter fleets and agile combat employment, where reliable stopping mechanisms are essential for mission readiness.

Aircraft Carrier

Aircraft carriers constitute the fastest-growing end-user within the market, with a growth rate of X.XX % CAGR projected through 2030. Naval aviation demands high-performance arresting gear installed aboard carriers to manage energy absorption in short deck environments under maritime conditions.

By Component

Energy Absorber

Energy absorbers held the largest share among components, accounting for approximately 37.29 % of the market in 2024. These components are vital for dissipating the kinetic energy of landing or aborting aircraft. They include hydraulic cylinders, rotary-friction units, and crushable materials (in EMAS), depending on the system type.

Hook and Cable

Hook-and-cable assemblies are the core mechanical interface in cable-based arresting systems. This component includes the steel cables stretched across a runway or carrier deck and the aircraft's tailhook assembly. With cable-based systems representing about XX % of technology-type revenue, hook-and-cable components are essential for reliable aircraft stopping operations As modern carriers and airbases upgrade to support new fighter fleets, demand for durable, high-strength hook-and-cable units continues to rise.

By Geography

North America

North America remains the largest market for aircraft arresting systems, driven by extensive military infrastructure and commercial airport safety initiatives. The region accounted for around 35.07% of market revenue in 2024.

Europe

Europe holds a significant market share, supported by active airbase upgrades across NATO countries and increasing EMAS installations at busy airports to enhance safety. Countries such as the United Kingdom, France, and Germany are investing in next generation arresting systems to support advanced fighter aircraft.

Key Players

General Atomics A leading aerospace and defense company specializing in advanced cable-based arresting gear and cutting-edge electromagnetic arresting systems. Their offerings support both military airbases and naval carriers, reflecting their strong presence in high-performance defense applications.

Safran SA A major player in aerospace systems, Safran provides a full portfolio of arresting solutions, ranging from hydraulic and rotary‐friction energy absorbers to net barrier systems. They serve both civil airports and military platforms, leveraging their international manufacturing and support networks.

Sojitz Aerospace Corporation This company brings expertise in aircraft arresting solutions, particularly in Asia-Pacific markets. They work closely with regional defense and civil aviation authorities to supply and maintain arresting systems, supported by strong logistical capabilities in the region.

Conclusion

The aircraft arresting system market is poised for steady growth through 2030, supported by a combination of defense modernization programs, increased military airbase deployments, and enhanced runway safety requirements in commercial aviation. Military airbases remain the largest end user due to the constant need for reliable arresting systems to ensure operational readiness and pilot safety during training and combat operations.

さらに詳しい情報を得るには:

Industry Related Reports

Firefighting Aircraft Market: The Firefighting Aircraft Market report segments the industry by aircraft type (rotorcraft and fixed-wing), maximum take-off weight (below 50,000 kg and above 50,000 kg), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa). It provides market sizes and forecasts for each of these segments in terms of value (USD).

Hybrid Aircraft Market: The Hybrid Aircraft Market report segments the market by aircraft type (regional transport aircraft, business jets and light aircraft, and others), mode of operation (piloted and autonomous), lift technology (conventional take-off and landing, and others), propulsion architecture (series hybrid, parallel hybrid, and turbo-electric), and geography (North America, Europe, and others). The market forecasts are presented in terms of value (USD).

For More insights:

Aircraft Carrier Ship Market: The Aircraft Carrier Ship Market report segments the industry by type (amphibious assault ship, helicopter carrier, fleet carrier), technology (conventional powered, nuclear powered), configuration (catapult-assisted take-off barrier arrested-recovery (CATOBAR), short take-off but arrested recovery (STOBAR), short take-off but vertical recovery (STOVL)), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world).

About Mordor Intelligence: Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact: ...