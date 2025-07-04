ENG Vs IND: Siraj's Six-Wicket Haul Highlights Bumrah-Less Pace Attack's Potency In The Edgbaston Test

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj led the visitors' bowling attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Mohammed Siraj was quite impressive with his bowling compared to his performance in the Headingley Test, where he struggled to take wickets, especially in the second innings. However, at Edgbaston, the 31-year-old was in a different rhythm altogether, while understanding his responsibility in the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Siraj had quite success with his bowling in the first innings as he picked a six-wicket haul while conceding 70 runs in 19.1 overs to help India bundle out England for 407 to hand over the hosts an 182-run first innings lead.

Mohammed Siraj answers Jasprit Bumrah's absence

When Team India management decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the Edgbaston Test in order to manage his workload, questions were raised about whether the visitors could maintain their bowling edge.

India's over-reliance on Bumrah in the Headingley Test defeat had exposed a worrying lack of support from fellow bowlers, especially in the second innings when the pace spearhead went wicketless in his 19-over spell and England chased down the 371-run target with ease.

Ahead of the Edgbaston Test, resting Bumrah was the topic of debate with several experts, Ravi Shastri, Mark Wood, and Dale Steyn, warning that India might struggle without their premier pacer.

However, Mohammed Siraj rose to the occasion when he was needed the most, spearheading a Bumrah-less pace attack with his intensity and incisive spell that dismantled England's batting order, especially triggering a collapse at the top and middle.

Mohammed Siraj unfazed by Brook-Smith's onslaught

Mohammed Siraj gets his opening wicket of Zak Crawley (19) on Day 2 before setting the tone for India's Day 3 by removing Joe Root (22) and Ben Stokes (0) on two consecutive deliveries, leaving England at 84/5 and firmly putting India in control. Despite Siraj's early breakthroughs in the morning session, things began to unravel for India as the bowlers failed to sustain the pressure, allowing Harry Brook and Jamie Smith to stage a remarkable comeback with a 303-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Smith adopted an ultra-aggressive approach at the start of his innings and completed his century in just 80 balls before he slowed down his batting after crossing the 150-run mark. Harry Brook's assertive approach blunted the attack. However, Mohammed Siraj did not seem to be under pressure as he maintained a tight line and lengths. This was similar to how Jasprit Bumrah did in the first innings of the Headingley Test.

Through their stay at the crease, Siraj conceded just five boundaries, showcasing his discipline and control even during England's counter-attack. Siraj's absence was for 14 overs when Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna were struggling to maintain control. Mohammed Siraj's return in the 81st over made an immediate impact on India's bowling. In the 87th over, Siraj removed Brydon Carse, and in the 89th over, he dismissed Josh Tongue and Shoaib Bashir to wrap up England's innings. All three were dismissed for a duck.

Mohammed Siraj on a roll with a brilliant five-wicket haul in Edgbaston #WTC27 | #ENGvIND 📝: twitter/KxkAnS2gHM

- ICC (@ICC) July 4, 2025

With three wickets already to his name from the top and middle order, Mohammed Siraj's final outburst completed his six-wicket haul at Edgbaston, making him the first Indian pacer since Chetan Sharma in 1986 to take six wickets in an innings in Birmingham.

Moreover, Siraj became the second Indian bowler after Chetan Sharma to take 10 wickets at Edgbaston.

A significant contribution from Akash Deep

Though Mohammed Siraj led India's bowling attack with a six-wicket haul, he was not a lone warrior as Akash Deep provided crucial support with his disciplined bowling and probing spell. Akash Deep triggered a collapse in England's batting by dismissing two top-order batters in Ben Duckett (0) and Ollie Pope (0) on two consecutive deliveries on Day 2.

Throughout the morning and afternoon sessions, Akash Deep failed to take a wicket but maintained relentless pressure with his tight lines and subtle movement. However, Akash's big moment came in the 83rd over when he ended the marathon 303-run partnership by dismissing Harry Brook for 158 with a swinging delivery that rattled the England batter's defense.

As England were looking to build momentum again with Chris Woakes and Jamie Smith, Akash Deep removed the former for 5, breaking a threatening stand and firmly shifting the momentum back in India's favor.

An absolute jaffa! #AkashDeep gets the much-needed breakthrough for #TeamIndia with a peach of a delivery! 🏏⚡#ENGvIND 👉 2nd TEST, Day 3 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar ➡ twitter/Tkvn2Dd2rd

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 4, 2025

Akash Deep came in as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the Edgbaston Test. He received a nod ahead of Arshdeep Singh, who was also a strong contender to replace the pace spearhead in the playing XI.

With his four-wicket haul, Akash Deep repaid the faith shown by the Team India management by delivering a mature and composed performance under pressure.

KL Rahul and KL Rahul steady India's ship in the 2nd innings

After bundling out England for 407, Team India assumed their second innings batting with an 182-run lead. The openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul gave India a flying start to their innings.

The pair was looking to form a good partnership and ensure no fall of wickets before the close of play. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal was removed by Josh Tongue for 22, ending his 51-run stand for the opening wicket with KL Rahul. Thereafter, Rahul was joined by Karun Nair to carry on India's innings.

Rahul (28*) and Karun (7*) did not let further fall of wickets as Team India finished Day 3 with a total of 64/1 after 13 overs and a 244-run first innings lead.