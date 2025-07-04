Ondo Finance To Acquire Oasis Pro, An SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer, Alternative Trading System, And Transfer Agent, Unlocking The U.S. Market For Tokenized Securities

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Acquisition to provide Ondo Finance with the full suite of licenses and infrastructure required to offer and develop tokenised securities markets in the United States

04 July, 2025: Ondo Finance , the market leader in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), today announced its acquisition of Oasis Pro, including its SEC-registered broker-dealer, Alternative Trading System (ATS), and Transfer Agent (TA). This acquisition will lay the groundwork for Ondo Finance to develop a regulated tokenized securities ecosystem for blockchain-based financial products for US investors. This milestone expands Ondo's best-in-class tokenization products and technology with the most comprehensive digital asset licenses available in the US.

Founded in 2019, Oasis Pro operates, through its subsidiaries, an SEC-registered and FINRA member broker-dealer and Alternative Trading System (ATS), and an SEC-registered Transfer Agent (TA)-providing compliant infrastructure to support issuing and trading tokenized securities in the United States. Backed by leading investors such as Mirae Asset Ventures, Oasis Pro was one of the first U.S.-regulated ATSs authorized to support settlement of digital securities in both fiat and stablecoins like USDC and DAI. As a FINRA member since 2020 and an SEC-registered broker-dealer, Oasis Pro has paved the way for compliant innovation in digital asset markets, acting as a contributing member of FINRA's Crypto Working Group to shape the evolving regulatory framework for tokenized assets in the U.S.

Tokenized stocks represent digital assets backed 1:1 by publicly traded shares and settled on blockchain rails, a market that analysts predict will exceed $18 trillion by 2033[1]. Ondo Finance plans to launch access to tokenized stocks for non-U.S. investors in the coming months through its Global Markets platform in partnership with leading wallets, exchanges, and protocols. With over $1.4 billion in assets under management across its existing tokenized products, Ondo already supports a global ecosystem of custodians, public chain infrastructure, and onchain liquidity protocols for tokenized real-world assets.

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

Oasis Pro is a global fintech infrastructure provider for real-world assets and digital securities. Leveraging deep Wall Street and blockchain expertise, Oasis Pro provides end-to-end solutions to bridge traditional finance from Web2 to Web3. Oasis Pro provides a holistic multi-asset trading platform solution for both public and private tokenized securities using digital cash or fiat. Oasis Pro's subsidiary, Oasis Pro Markets, is a FINRA member firm that operates a multi-asset Alternative Trading System (ATS), OATSPRO, to allow primary issuance and trading of public and private multi-asset digital securities as well as a full-service investment bank.

Note: Oasis Pro Markets LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities Exchange Commission and a Member of FINRA and SIPC. Oasis Pro Markets is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oasis Pro, Inc., the entity which has agreed to be acquired by Ondo Finance Inc., pending regulatory approval. Oasis Pro does not engage in the sale, transfer or custody of digital assets offered by Ondo Finance Inc. or its affiliates. Neither Ondo Finance Inc. nor any of its affiliates is currently engaged in brokerage services provided by Oasis Pro. Neither Ondo Finance Inc. nor any of its affiliates is an SEC-registered broker-dealer or a member of FINRA or SIPC. Ondo Finance Inc. and its affiliates are separate entities from Oasis Pro. The assets referenced on (USDY, OUSG and Global Markets assets) have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Act”), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred in the US or to US persons unless registered under the Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Act is available. Additional restrictions apply; see for details. Customer balances and digital assets holdings held and transacted at and entities outside of Oasis Pro are not covered by SIPC insurance and are separate from securities transactions and holdings at Oasis Pro.

[1] Boston Consulting Group and Ripple ,“Approaching the Tokenization Tipping Point”:

