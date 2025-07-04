AGRANA Annual General Meeting Votes For A Dividend Of € 0.70
AGRANA Annual General Meeting votes for a dividend of € 0.70
The 38th ordinary Annual General Meeting of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG today voted to pay out a dividend for the 2024|25 financial year in the amount of € 0.70 per share (prior year dividend: € 0.90 per share). AGRANA therefore remains committed to a predictable, reliable and transparent dividend policy focused on continuity. The distributions take into account both the Group's profit as well as its cash flow and its debt situation while also maintaining a sound balance sheet structure.
The members of the Management Board, Stephan Büttner (CEO), Norbert Harringer and Stephan Meeder, as well as the members of the Supervisory Board, were all granted discharge from liability for the 2024|25 financial year.
KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Vienna, was appointed to act as the auditor for the 2025|26 financial year.
