EQS-News: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM

AGRANA Annual General Meeting votes for a dividend of € 0.70

04.07.2025 / 16:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The 38th ordinary Annual General Meeting of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG today voted to pay out a dividend for the 2024|25 financial year in the amount of € 0.70 per share (prior year dividend: € 0.90 per share). AGRANA therefore remains committed to a predictable, reliable and transparent dividend policy focused on continuity. The distributions take into account both the Group's profit as well as its cash flow and its debt situation while also maintaining a sound balance sheet structure.

The members of the Management Board, Stephan Büttner (CEO), Norbert Harringer and Stephan Meeder, as well as the members of the Supervisory Board, were all granted discharge from liability for the 2024|25 financial year.

KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Vienna, was appointed to act as the auditor for the 2025|26 financial year.



For queries, please contact:



Markus Simak

Public Relations

+43 1 21137 12084

...



Hannes Haider

Investor Relations

+43 1 21137 12905

...



This press release is available in both German and English at .

04.07.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group.



Language: English Company: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1 A-1020 Wien Austria Phone: +43-1-21137-0 Fax: +43-1-21137-12926 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: AT000AGRANA3 WKN: A2NB37 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 2165124