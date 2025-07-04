IMF Confirms Commitment To Senegal Following Economic Recovery Plan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Dakar: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has confirmed that it will continue working with the government of Senegal in light of the country's recent economic developments, following Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko's announcement of an upcoming economic recovery plan, which includes allocating billions of dollars to settle debts incurred by the previous government.

The IMF had suspended its funding to Senegal at the end of last year after a financial review by the Audit Office in Dakar revealed that public debt had reached nearly 100% of GDP by the end of 2023, contrary to the previous government's claims that the ratio stood at 74% before its term ended in April 2024.

Director of the IMF's African Department Abebe Aemro Selassie said during his participation in the Africa Conference held in London that the IMF is awaiting final figures from the current government and affirmed the Fund's continued engagement and cooperation with Senegal.