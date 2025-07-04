Big Boost For Defense Industry: Brazil Eyes Akash Missiles, Garuda Guns As Modi Heads To BRICS Summit

Ahead of PM Modi's Brazil visit for the 2025 BRICS Summit, defence talks with Brasilia could open doors for key military exports from India.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to land in Brazil from July 5 to 8 for the 17th BRICS Summit, diplomatic conversations are taking a strategic turn. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, defence cooperation is a major point of discussion this time around.

India's Secretary (East), P. Kumaran, confirmed that Brazil has shown interest in a range of indigenous Indian defence systems. These include the Akash air defence missile system, the Garuda artillery gun, and coastal surveillance systems, as well as other technologies such as battlefield communication setups and maintenance partnerships for naval assets.

Brazil's potential procurement of the Akash missile system signals a breakthrough moment for India's defence exports. Developed by the DRDO, Akash is built to protect static and mobile installations from multiple aerial threats.

It features real-time sensor data processing and can lock onto and engage several incoming targets simultaneously. With a reach of up to 35 km and altitude coverage of 18,000 meters, the system can counter fighter jets, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and even low-flying drones.

Akash proved its battlefield reliability during Operation Sindoor, where India conducted airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan and POK following a deadly attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam.

When Pakistan responded with drones and missiles, many supplied by China and Turkey - India's air defence network, featuring the Akash system, held strong. Several attempted strikes on cities like Srinagar and Bhuj were successfully neutralised.

Apart from missile defence, Brazil is interested in India's coastal surveillance infrastructure and offshore patrol vessel collaboration. Another possible outcome of Modi's trip could be a defence manufacturing joint venture.

India is looking to leverage Brazil's expertise in aerospace, particularly through Embraer, for mutual industrial and technological gains.

As India pushes its 'Make in India, export oriented policy in defence, Brazil's interest in these systems could pave the way for deeper strategic ties. Discussions around training, maintenance, and technology transfer may also feature during PM Modi's State visit.