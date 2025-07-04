'Housefull 5': Akshay Kumar Breaks Box-Office Record Of 5-Years Read On

Housefull 5 has been out for 28 days and has broken Akshay Kumar's box office record for the past 5 years. Let's see how

Housefull 5 has earned over ₹300 crore worldwide. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala shared the collection details on Instagram.

Housefull 5, a multi-starrer directed by Tarun Mansukhani with a budget of ₹240 crore, has crossed ₹200 crore in India and ₹300 crore globally. Now, let's talk about Akshay's record.

Akshay Kumar led 12 films in the last 5 years, some flops, some hits, but none crossed ₹300 crore globally.

In 2021, Sooryavanshi (₹160 crore budget) made ₹294.91 crore. 2022 saw Bachchan Pandey (₹130 crore) earn ₹73.17 crore, Samrat Prithviraj (₹300 crore) make ₹90.32 crore, and Raksha Bandhan (₹70 crore) collect ₹61.61 crore.

2023: Selfiee (₹100 crore) made ₹23.63 crore, OMG 2 (₹50 crore) earned ₹221.08 crore, and Mission Raniganj (₹55 crore) collected ₹45.66 crore.

2024: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (₹350 crore) made ₹102.16 crore, Selfiee (₹80 crore) earned ₹30.02 crore, and Khel Khel Mein (₹100 crore) collected ₹56.78 crore.

2025: Sky Force (₹120 crore) earned ₹144 crore, Kesari 2 (₹150 crore) made ₹142 crore, and Housefull 5 (₹240 crore) hit ₹300 crore, breaking Akshay's 5-year record.