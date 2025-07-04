'No One Above The Law': Man Calls Out PM Modi Over Unpaid Challans On Delhi Vehicle SEE Viral Post

A post on X has stirred a debate around VIP accountability after a user tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and flagged three unpaid traffic challans linked to a Delhi-registered vehicle number DL2CAX2964.

Dear @narendramodi jiYour Vehicle no DL2CAX2964 has 3 challans pending , kindly pay the challan on time and avoid any such violation next time Cc: @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @dtptraffic twitter/XMld2phm2E

- Aryan Singh (@iamAryan_17) July 1, 2025

The post, shared by a user named Aryan Singh, included a message urging payment of the pending fines: "Your Vehicle no DL2CAX2964 has 3 challans pending, kindly pay the challan on time and avoid any such violation next time."

He tagged official handles of the Prime Minister's Office (@PMOIndia), Ministry of Home Affairs (@HMOIndia), and Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic), suggesting the vehicle might be linked to a government convoy or a VIP fleet.

Screenshot adds to the stir

The post also carried what appeared to be a screenshot from a traffic violation tracking platform, listing three pending challans for the mentioned number. While Aryan Singh did not directly state the vehicle belonged to the Prime Minister or his convoy, the tweet has drawn widespread attention because of the handles tagged.

Public reaction and rising questions

The post quickly went viral, with several users praising the citizen for pointing out what they saw as equal responsibility under the law, regardless of a vehicle's possible government or VIP status. Others questioned whether the car was actually used by any top official, including the Prime Minister, or simply part of a broader fleet under the Delhi or central government.

Some users also voiced concerns about optics, how it looks when vehicles associated with public service fail to pay basic penalties.

"Rules should be the same for everyone. Whether it's a citizen or a government car, fines should not be ignored," one user commented.

No official word yet

As of Wednesday evening, neither the Prime Minister's Office nor the Ministry of Home Affairs had responded to the post or clarified the ownership or use of the vehicle in question. The Delhi Traffic Police also did not issue a formal statement confirming or denying the authenticity of the screenshot.