UN Records 613 Palestinians Martyred Near Aid Distribution Points
Geneva: The United Nations has revealed that no fewer than 613 Palestinian martyrs have been recorded near aid distribution points in the Gaza Strip.
The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights stated today that it has documented at least 613 fatalities around aid distribution points managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which is funded by the United States and Israel, as well as near humanitarian aid convoys in the Strip.
Spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner Ravina Shamdasani said in a press briefing in Geneva that this number was recorded up to Jun. 27, at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's distribution points or near humanitarian convoys, noting that other incidents have occurred since then.
The Gaza Ministry of Health announced yesterday that the total number of victims at aid distribution sites in the Strip has reached 652 martyrs, in addition to more than 4,537 injured.
It is worth noting that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is becoming increasingly dire due to the Israeli occupation's continued obstruction of humanitarian aid entry, the ongoing bombardment of all areas, and the destruction of remaining medical, service facilities, and displaced persons' tents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment