UN Records 613 Palestinians Martyred Near Aid Distribution Points

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The United Nations has revealed that no fewer than 613 Palestinian martyrs have been recorded near aid distribution points in the Gaza Strip.

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights stated today that it has documented at least 613 fatalities around aid distribution points managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which is funded by the United States and Israel, as well as near humanitarian aid convoys in the Strip.

Spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner Ravina Shamdasani said in a press briefing in Geneva that this number was recorded up to Jun. 27, at the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's distribution points or near humanitarian convoys, noting that other incidents have occurred since then.

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced yesterday that the total number of victims at aid distribution sites in the Strip has reached 652 martyrs, in addition to more than 4,537 injured.

It is worth noting that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is becoming increasingly dire due to the Israeli occupation's continued obstruction of humanitarian aid entry, the ongoing bombardment of all areas, and the destruction of remaining medical, service facilities, and displaced persons' tents.