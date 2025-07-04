403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Futures Dip As Tariff Deadline Looms
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures linked to Canada's benchmark index fell on Friday, as concerns over U.S. trade deals ahead of the looming July 9 tariff deadline weighed on sentiment.
The TSX Composite Index triumphed 164.6 points to conclude Thursday at 27,034.26.
September futures were down 0.3% Friday.
The Canadian dollar was down 0.11 cents to 73.56 cents U.S.
On the company front, Northern Dynasty Minerals was hooking up with its U.S. subsidiary announced that they are negotiating with the Environmental Protection Agency to explore a potential settlement.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington will start sending letters to countries on Friday specifying what tariff rates they will face on imports to the United States.
With Trump's 90-day pause on higher U.S. tariffs ending next week, investors have taken a cautious stance as several large trading partners are yet to clinch trade deals.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump are aiming to reach some form of a trade deal by July 21.
Toronto's commodity-heavy S&P/TSX composite index rose to a record closing high on Thursday as stronger-than-forecast U.S. employment data bolstered investor sentiment.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.1% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng faded 0.6%
Oil prices docked 40 cents to $66.60 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices forged ahead $2.30 to $3,345.20 U.S. an ounce.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange nicked ahead 1.6 points Thursday to 753.45.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. markets were closed for the 4th of July holiday.
Futures linked to Canada's benchmark index fell on Friday, as concerns over U.S. trade deals ahead of the looming July 9 tariff deadline weighed on sentiment.
The TSX Composite Index triumphed 164.6 points to conclude Thursday at 27,034.26.
September futures were down 0.3% Friday.
The Canadian dollar was down 0.11 cents to 73.56 cents U.S.
On the company front, Northern Dynasty Minerals was hooking up with its U.S. subsidiary announced that they are negotiating with the Environmental Protection Agency to explore a potential settlement.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington will start sending letters to countries on Friday specifying what tariff rates they will face on imports to the United States.
With Trump's 90-day pause on higher U.S. tariffs ending next week, investors have taken a cautious stance as several large trading partners are yet to clinch trade deals.
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump are aiming to reach some form of a trade deal by July 21.
Toronto's commodity-heavy S&P/TSX composite index rose to a record closing high on Thursday as stronger-than-forecast U.S. employment data bolstered investor sentiment.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.1% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng faded 0.6%
Oil prices docked 40 cents to $66.60 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices forged ahead $2.30 to $3,345.20 U.S. an ounce.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange nicked ahead 1.6 points Thursday to 753.45.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. markets were closed for the 4th of July holiday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment