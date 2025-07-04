Online Beauty And Personal Care Market Is Projected To Grow Expeditiously: USD 161.4 Billion Revenue By 2032
The buying and selling of beauty and personal care products via digital channels such as websites, mobile apps, and social media platforms are referred to as the online beauty and personal care market. The market has witnessed significant growth in recent years owing to the increased availability and convenience of online shopping.
From the comfort of their own homes, consumers may browse and purchase a wide range of products, including skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrances, and personal hygiene items. Many online beauty and personal care retailers provide free shipping, competitive prices, and personalized recommendations based on individual preferences and the purchase histories of consumers.
Social media marketing is one of the major strategies adopted by various companies and industries on imparting awareness about their product offerings among target customers. The global beauty and personal care market sights a critical opportunity in gaining traction and increasing its customer reach among its target segments through social media marketing strategy. The rise in participation of working women creates an opportunity for countries to increase the size of their workforce and achieve additional economic growth. In addition, a greater number of working women leads to the rise in the online beauty and personal care market demand.
The online beauty and personal care industry provide consumers with a diverse range of products that may not be available in physical stores. This includes skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrances, personal hygiene, and grooming products for men, women, and children from various brands and categories. The variety of products available online allows consumers to select different brands, formulations, and ingredients based on their preferences and needs. They may easily compare products and prices, read reviews, and make well-informed purchases.
Customers look deeper than superficial solutions and choose more traditional healthy approaches to beauty as they become more meticulous regarding their lifestyle choices. The rise in demand for natural and organically derived ingredients in beauty and personal care and personal care products has created new avenues in the online beauty and personal care market growth. In recent years, organic skincare and beauty and personal care products have witnessed exponential growth.
Furthermore, hazardous effects on the skin have increased due to the rise in pollution levels. Therefore, consumers have become extremely conscious about what goes onto their skin and hence there is an increase in preference for organic products. Many big players in the market such as L'Oréal, Unilever, Color Bar, and Avon have planned to invest increased budgets in an effort to promote the natural aspects of their beauty and personal care products.
The online beauty and personal care market is analyzed on the basis of product category, gender, nature, and region. On the basis of product category, the market is segmented into skin & sun care products, hair care products, deodorants & fragrances, makeup & color cosmetics, and others. On the basis of gender, the market is categorized into men, women, and unisex. On the basis of nature, the online beauty and personal care market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key findings of the study
As per online beauty and personal care market analysis on the basis of product category, the skin and sun care segment dominated the market in 2022.
On the basis of gender, the women segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.
As per online beauty and personal care market trends, on the basis of nature, the organic segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest online beauty and personal care market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.
