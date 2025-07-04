Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Received H.E. Dr. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, President Of Interpol


2025-07-04 08:11:58
(MENAFN- APO Group)


Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. @ymahmoudali, received H.E. Dr. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, President of @INTERPOL_HQ. The Chairperson commended INTERPOL's vital role in promoting global security and law enforcement cooperation, and thanked Dr. Al-Raisi for his support to AFRIPOL.

The Chairperson&Dr. Raisi reaffirmed their commitment to deepening AU–INTERPOL collaboration to combat transnational crime and enhance the rule of law across Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

