Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkiye Remains Key Market Despite Dip In Azerbaijani Exports

Turkiye Remains Key Market Despite Dip In Azerbaijani Exports


2025-07-04 08:07:17
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan exported $251.36 million worth of non-oil products to Turkiye during the January–May period of 2025, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee. The volume of exports represents ...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN04072025000195011045ID1109760407

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search