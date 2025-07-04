Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish President Congratulates Azerbaijan On Shusha Being Crowned ECO Tourism Capital

2025-07-04 08:06:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 4.​ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has congratulated Azerbaijan on the election of Shusha as the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) tourism capital in 2026, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi, the Turkish head of state stressed the importance of cooperation in the field of tourism, recalling that the current tourism capital of the organization is Türkiye's Erzurum.

"Cooperation in the field of tourism places special obligations on the ECO countries," said Erdoğan.

He articulated his assurance that the resolutions enacted in Erzurum will serve as a strategic framework for subsequent collaborative initiatives in this domain.

"I congratulate the entire Azerbaijani people, represented by President Ilham Aliyev, on the election of Shusha as the ECO tourism capital in 2026," he stressed.

