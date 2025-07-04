Dubai Open Tennis Academies Championship Concludes With Resounding Success

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

The Dubai Open Tennis Academies Championship concluded with remarkable success, further solidifying its importance in nurturing young sports talents. Organized by the Dubai Sports Council in collaboration with the UAE Tennis Federation, the event underscored Dubai's commitment to discovering and developing emerging athletes in alignment with the Dubai Government's directives to attract and cultivate talents across all sectors.

Held at the specialized Top Spin and Hub Tennis courts, the championship brought together some of the UAE's most promising young tennis players. A total of 151 players, representing 17 academies from across the country, competed in 170 knockout matches filled with excitement and competitive spirit that lasted until the final moments.

The winners were honored by Ahmed Salem Al Mahri, Director of the Sports Talent Development Department at Dubai Sports Council, and Nasser Al Marzouqi, Secretary General of the UAE Tennis Federation.

The tournament featured a variety of age categories, including boys and girls under 10, under 12, under 14, under 16, and under 18, providing young athletes with valuable opportunities to showcase their talents and sharpen their skills in a competitive environment.

Several standout players captured attention with their exceptional performances. Ayan Abdel Qader claimed the under-10 boys' title, while Bert Muniz finished as runner-up. In the under-12 girls' division, Oteko Azuki secured first place, followed by Yasmin Iraqi. The under-12 boys' title was won by Kamel Ritel Benani, with Alec Laro taking second place.

In the under-14 girls' category, Isabel James emerged as champion, while Mayar Rahal claimed second place. Alex Rafa Aldemaita dominated the boys' under-14 category, beating Mohamed Al Ali in the final.

In the under-16 division, Zenro Jung delivered an outstanding performance to win the girls' title, with Isabel James finishing as runner-up. Alex Rafa Aldemaita continued his winning streak by securing the boys' under-16 title, with Manan Ahuja taking second place.

Zenro Jung continued her impressive form by winning the under-18 girls' title, followed by Archibrit Kaur. In the boys' under-18 competition, Satvir Sandkumar claimed the top spot, with Abdulrahman Al Marzouqi finishing second.

The championship was supported by a distinguished group of leading sports entities and corporate sponsors, including Wilson, Al Rawdah Springs, Sportify Academy, and Imkan – Emirates Petroleum, all of whom played a vital role in the success and prominence of the event.

This tournament is part of the 'Dubai Open Academies Championships' series organized by the Dubai Sports Council, covering a wide range of sports such as football, basketball, volleyball, handball, swimming, karate, gymnastics, and table tennis. The series aims to identify and nurture promising young athletes who will form the foundation of the UAE's future national teams.

Through these initiatives, Dubai continues to cement its status as a thriving hub for sports and talent development, aligning with its comprehensive vision to build a generation capable of representing the nation proudly at regional and international levels.

%>