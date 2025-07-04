African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Received H.E. Dr. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, President Of Interpol

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, July 4, 2025/APO Group/ --

Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. @ymahmoudali, received H.E. Dr. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, President of @INTERPOL_HQ. The Chairperson commended INTERPOL's vital role in promoting global security and law enforcement cooperation, and thanked Dr. Al-Raisi for his support to AFRIPOL.

The Chairperson & Dr. Raisi reaffirmed their commitment to deepening AU–INTERPOL collaboration to combat transnational crime and enhance the rule of law across Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).