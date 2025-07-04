NAIPO And Maxkare Light Up Walmart Deals Time July 8-13 With Unbeatable Discounts Up To 75% OFF!

NAIPO is leading the pack this summer with top-rated inflatable paddle boards and an easy-to-set-up backyard swimming pool - all built for durability, safety, and pure enjoyment.

Imagine this: you, out on the water, gliding effortlessly on a paddleboard - the sun on your face and not a worry in sight. NAIPO's boards are made for exactly that kind of carefree summer adventure.

10' Inflatable Paddle Board (Green)

Perfect for beginners or pros, this board's wide, anti-slip deck means you'll be steady and secure while you paddle or just soak up the sun. Plus, it can hold up to 370 lbs, so grab a friend or your dog and hit the lake!

Deal Price: $109.99 (57% off) - Check it out!

Inflatable Paddle Board with Kayak Mode

Feel like switching things up? This board easily converts to a kayak, so you can paddle sitting down or standing up - your call! It comes with all the gear you need, so just pump it up and go. Perfect for lakeside fun or a peaceful paddle down the river.

Deal Price: $123.99 (69% off) - Grab yours here!

10ft Above Ground Swimming Pool

No need to hit the crowded public pool - set this up in your backyard and dive into cool, refreshing fun anytime you want. It's easy to put together, roomy enough for the whole family, and made from durable PVC so it lasts all summer long.

Deal Price: $125.99 (75% off) - Splash into summer!

MaxKare: Shoot Hoops & Stay Fit with Sports Gear Built for Summer

MaxKare has quickly become a favorite brand among fitness enthusiasts and families alike, known for innovative, reliable products that fit perfectly into active lifestyles.

Summer days are made for outdoor play and staying active - MaxKare's got just what you need to keep the energy up and the good vibes going.

Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop

Perfect for backyard shootouts with family or friends. The hoop adjusts from 7.5 to 10 feet, so kids and adults can both get in on the action. Plus, the base makes it easy to move around, so you can take the game anywhere!

Deal Price: $129.99 (41% off) - Score this deal!

Exercise Bike with Arm Resistance Bands

Don't let the heat stop your workout. This compact, foldable bike lets you pedal indoors (or on the porch) and even work your arms with built-in resistance bands. With 8 levels of resistance and heart rate monitoring, it's the perfect way to stay fit and refreshed this summer.

Deal Price: $112.01 (58% off) - Get moving now!

Why You Can't Miss Walmart Deals Time July 8–13

This limited-time event is your golden opportunity to score premium NAIPO and MaxKare products - with the best prices all year round. Whether it's paddling across a sparkling lake, cooling off in your own backyard pool, shooting hoops with the kids, or ramping up your fitness game at home, these deals turn your summer dreams into reality.

Stock is limited and these hot deals will go fast. Mark your calendar and shop early to get your favorites!

Walmart Deals Time 2025

July 8–13 only!

Up to 75% OFF select NAIPO & MaxKare favorites

